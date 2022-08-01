Franchise Festival S2E13 – Resident Evil: Revelations 2

Let’s discuss Resident Evil: Revelations 2! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and characters?

In the podcast episode below, your hosts discuss the criminally underrated Resident Evil: Revelations 2. Along the way, we uncover cut content, encounter the series’ best invisible monster, and explore the surprising thematic connection between this game and Frictional’s Soma (2015).

Noteworthy Sources:

If you enjoy the episode, consider backing us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month and vote on future episode topics! In July we covered Shaun of the Dead and in August we’ll be discussing the first half of Netlix’s Resident Evil (2022).

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...