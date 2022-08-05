LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation Discussion

The Star Wars franchise reaches into all sorts of areas to be a draw for fans young and old and one that continues to delight me is the LEGO side. With massively popular games, the animated version of it with specials and the like continues. Today sees the release of the latest special on Disney+ with the LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. The special is directed by Ken Cunningham and based on the screenplay by David Shayne.

The cast includes:

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Yvette Nicole Brown

Thomas Lennon

Paul F. Tompkins

Dee Bradley Baker

Ashly Burch

Kyliegh Curran

Anthony Daniels

Trevor Devall

Allie Feder

Jake Green

Matt Lanter

Ross Marquand

Omar Miller

Kevin Michael Richardson

Matt Sloan

James Arnold Taylor

Kelly Marie Tran

Helen Sadler

Billy Dee Williams

Matthew Wood

Shelby Young

Plot Concept: Looking for a much-needed break from stormtroopers and TIE fighters, Finn arranges a surprise vacation for his friends Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewie, BB-8, R2-D2, and C-3PO, aboard the ultra-luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon. But Finn’s plan to have one last hurrah together quickly goes awry when he’s separated from the group. While searching for his friends, he encounters three Force ghosts: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker, and Leia Organa, who each share their own unexpected stories of vacations gone wrong, helping him to understand that holidays are about more than just having fun.

