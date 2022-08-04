My Buddy invades the Avocado Night Thread (8/4/2022)

From Wiki

The My Buddy doll line was a toy brand made by Hasbro in 1985 with the intention of making a doll to appeal to little boys and teach them about caring for their friends. This idea was both innovative and controversial for its time, as toy dolls were traditionally associated with younger girls. Hasbro discontinued the line before the start of the 1990s and Playskool took over production, making changes to the likeness and clothing.

My Buddy had the most annoying jingle too.

Not to leave out 50% of the demographic, Hasbro also introduced a companion Kid Sister marketed toward girls.

Nobody put My Buddy in a box!

