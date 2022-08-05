Sandman Season 1 Discussion

The live-action adaptation of The Sandman on Netflix has arrived with an August 5th, 2022 debut for it on the service.

PLEASE NOTE BEFORE SCROLLING: With this discussion thread, we’re hoping to change things up a bit because of the nature of this series and because the full season is being dropped at once. Please try to preface your post with either the episode number/title you’re talking about in bold or saying it’s a general discussion post. With episodes being somewhat stand alone at times, this will allow people to focus on the discussion of a particular piece.

The main cast for the series includes:

Tom Sturridge is Dream, Lord of Dreaming

Gwendoline Christie is Lucifer, Ruler of Hell

Vivienne Acheampong is Lucienne, chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream’s realm

Boyd Holbrook is The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste all that the world has in store

Charles Dance is Roderick Burgess, Charlatan, blackmailer, and magician

Asim Chaudry is Abel and Sanjeev Bhaskar is Cain, the first victim and the first predator, residents and loyal subjects of the Dream Realm

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death

Mason Alexander Park as Desire

Donna Preston as Despair

Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine

Joely Richardson as Ethel Cripps

David Thewlis as John Dee / Doctor Destiny

Kyo Ra as Rose Walker

Stephen Fry as Gilbert

Razane Jammal as Lyta Hall

Sandra James-Young as Unity Kinkaid

Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew

“For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I’m unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality,” said Gaiman in a statement in 2019. “I can’t wait until the people out there get to see what we’ve been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there.”He added, “This is astonishing, and I’m so grateful to the actors and to all of The Sandman collaborators — Netflix, Warner Bros., DC, to Allan Heinberg and David Goyer, and the legions of crafters and geniuses on the show — for making the wildest of all my dreams into reality.”

Plot concept: There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he’s made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

