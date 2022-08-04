The Orville (Possible) Series Finale Spoiler & Series Remembrance Thread

What started as Family Guy…IN SPACE! quickly settled down into a TNG meets DS9’s character-based humor approach. And then it kept getting ambitious from there. Maybe Disney will give it a fourth season after seeing how it does on Disney+ this month. Maybe not.

Either way we got the strongest season yet, with five of the last six episodes being able to function as wonderful series finales. Let’s talk about it.

And for those that understandably quit after the first few episodes of the series, this Season 3 trailer is a much better indicator of what it eventually became. And maybe give Season 1, Episode 8 “Into the Fold” a shot. Arguably the episode where The Orville became The Orville.

