Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Artist Interview : Killing Karens

Awakening Lions- Trails of Cold Steel II Review

Comic Book Review – Age of Ultron vs Marvel Zombies : Battleworld (2015)

The Day After D-Day History Thread

Futurama, Season Six, Episode Five, “The Duh-Vinci Code”</b>

LGBT Movies: Fire Island (2022)

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. Wandavision, part 2

Movie Reviews: Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Old Music Monthly #023 [July 1995]

Public Domain Theater: Last Woman on Earth (& “You Can Beat the A-Bomb”)

WTF ASIA 216: Night in Paradise (2020)

MISCELLANEOUS

Ad Space – Make Your Children Cry

The Avocado Book Club Returns

Avocado Music Club #161: Jean Grae & Quelle Chris – Everything’s Fine

BLACK ADAM Trailer Discussion Thread

The Boys S3 E 1-4 Reaction Thread

Color Outside the Lines: Digital Identities

Creative Endeavors Is In Full Bloom

Game News Roundup: May 2022

Health and Fitness Thread: 7June 2022

Mental Health Thread 06.08.2022

Sports Corner Looks for a New Coach

Weekly YouTube Thread (6/6)

TOURNAMENTS

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 3 of 16)

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 4 of 16)

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 5 of 16)

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 6 of 16)

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 7 of 16)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...