Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!
ARTICLES & REVIEWS
Artist Interview : Killing Karens
Awakening Lions- Trails of Cold Steel II Review
Comic Book Review – Age of Ultron vs Marvel Zombies : Battleworld (2015)
The Day After D-Day History Thread
Futurama, Season Six, Episode Five, “The Duh-Vinci Code”</b>
LGBT Movies: Fire Island (2022)
Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. Wandavision, part 2
Movie Reviews: Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)
Old Music Monthly #023 [July 1995]
Public Domain Theater: Last Woman on Earth (& “You Can Beat the A-Bomb”)
WTF ASIA 216: Night in Paradise (2020)
MISCELLANEOUS
Ad Space – Make Your Children Cry
Avocado Music Club #161: Jean Grae & Quelle Chris – Everything’s Fine
BLACK ADAM Trailer Discussion Thread
The Boys S3 E 1-4 Reaction Thread
Color Outside the Lines: Digital Identities
Creative Endeavors Is In Full Bloom
Health and Fitness Thread: 7June 2022
Mental Health Thread 06.08.2022
Sports Corner Looks for a New Coach
TOURNAMENTS
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 3 of 16)
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 4 of 16)
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 5 of 16)
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 6 of 16)
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 7 of 16)