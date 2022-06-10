Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 7 of 16)

Part 6 Results!

Spoiler Crypt of the NecroDancer Deep Sea Bass (Coral Riff) 5 6 Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Light the Fire Up in the Night (P3) Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Lorekeeper Zinnia Battle 6 7 Sonic: After The Sequel World’s Largest Pogo Stick – For Redhot Ride Boss Act Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Battle F8 – To Become God’s Enemy 5* 5 The Last Guardian Forest Mega Man Unlimited Cyclical Rampage (Yo-yo Man Stage) 6 5 Final Fantasy XV Invidia Unravel Halling efter Per Loof 9 3 Furi My Only Chance [The Toxic Avenger] Wheels of Aurelia I Limoni 9 5 Yakuza 0 Koi No Disco Queen [Ryosuke Horii] Mario Kart 8 Title 8 6 Abzu To Know, Water Splatoon Ink Me Up 8 6 Risk of Rain Tropic of Cancer BattleBlock Theater Secret Area 8 7 VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue Out of Orbit Guacamelee! Sierra Morena (World of the Dead) 6 10 Shovel Knight A Cool Reception (The Stranded Ship) Paper Mario: Color Splash Port Prisma 9 7 Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Bluesy Chocobo [Naoshi Mizuta & Masashi Kimura Arrange] Persona 5 Wake Up, Get Up, Get Out There 4 11 The Flame in The Flood Loup Garou (feat. Adam Faucett) Shovel Knight High Above the Land (The Flying Machine) 8 8* Persona 5 Life Will Change Instrumental Version Stellaris Creation and Beyond 11 6 The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Woodlands Mushihimesama HD The Direction to the Heart of the Forest [Stage 5] [Arr. Yoshimi Kudo] 8 5 Brigador Solo Nobre Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth The Cyber Sleuth 8 6 The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Riverside [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, June 13th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...