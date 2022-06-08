Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 5 of 16)

Part 4 Results!

Spoiler Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Future Club 9 5 Child of Light Magna’s Heart Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Ground Theme / Underground Theme (Super Mario Bros.) 5 9 AG Drive AG Drive [Burt Kane] Undertale Bonetrousle 3 11 Samorost 3 Mushroom Picker Dance Pokémon Sun and Moon The Secret Side of Aether Paradise 6 8 Axiom Verge Without Place Shovel Knight The Fateful Return (Tower Approach) 9 4 Pocket Card Jockey Challenge Go Go! The Legend of Dark Witch Mirror Trap 3 10 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Exceed! Crypt of the NecroDancer A Hot Mess 5 8 Stella Glow Xeno Brigador March 11 2 Stardew Valley Danger! Super Mario 3D World Double Cherry Pass 6 10 DuckTales: Remastered The Himalayas Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse East Madness 7 6 beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ shuriken [Hige Driver] Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Hypno Baron’s Castle 7 6 Persona 5 Tokyo Emergency Super Mario 3D World Bowser’s Highway Showdown 10 5 Kirby Triple Deluxe Sullied Grace The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Land of Blue Skies 9 4 Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Power Core Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Desert Awakening 10 4 Final Fantasy XV APOCALYPSIS AQUARIUS [Yoko Shimomura] Mario Kart 8 Animal Crossing (Winter) 4 12 Mushihimesama HD To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Sunshine Coastline 10 6 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Windmill Hills [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, June 9th at 9:00AM Pacific

