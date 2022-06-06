Weekly YouTube Thread (6/6)

Are there any narrative, artistic, funny, delicious, or weird videos around the web you want to share? Come on down and chat about them here!

This week’s video comes courtesy of the YouTube algorithm. Lily Alexandre takes on anti-trans views of gender in this video essay, talking about the history of gender and various definitions of “woman.” I think the history section, especially the impacts of colonialism on gender, is well done, and I appreciated a Canadian perspective on this issue, too.

Also, I just realized it’s Pride Month. Happy Pride, y’all! 🏳️‍🌈

Lily Alexandre, “What Are Women?” April 2022

As always, if you have any videos to share, you’re welcome to do so below!

