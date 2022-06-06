Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 3 of 16)

Part 2 Results!

Spoiler Super Smash Bros. for Wii U King Dedede’s Theme Ver.2 6 9 Xenoblade Chronicles X 亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night) Bayonetta 2 Moon River Climax Mix 5 8 Brigador No Way Out Shovel Knight Fighting With All Of Our Might (Guest Director Boss Battle) 9 5 Tales of Zestiria White Light [Superfly] Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness What a Breeze 7 6 Final Fantasy XV Crystalline Chill [Yoko Shimomura & Nobuo Uematsu] Pokémon X & Y Kalos Power Plant 13 2 Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Dungeon 2 Version 2 Monument Valley Sounds from Shattered Seashells [Obfusc] 5 7 Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Twilight Juvenile [Kazunori Ashizawa] Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Scorch N’ Torch 8 6 Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Destroyed But Not Forgotten Crypt of the NecroDancer Fungal Funk 8 6 The Legend of Dark Witch To Get Justice Undertale Last Goodbye 5 8 Owlboy Strato Risk of Rain Moisture Deficit 5 8 Ultra Street Fighter 4 Poison Theme Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number In The Face Of Evil 10 6 Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Air Man Stage Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Glittering City of Yusnaan 7 6 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Le Perv Super Mario 3D World Sunshine Seaside 9 6 Tokyo Xanadu Soul to Burn Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Wandering in a Mayohiga 4 9 Mighty Switch Force 2 The Afterblaze Guacamelee! Desierto Caliente (World of the Dead) 9 5 Fantasy Life Dynamism when fighting Super Rad Raygun Taking A Nap In The Jungle 4 7 Ar Nosurge Everything Will Get Distorted Soon [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 7th at 9:00AM Pacific

