Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 3 of 16)

Part 2 Results!

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U King Dedede’s Theme Ver.2 6 9 Xenoblade Chronicles X 亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night)
Bayonetta 2 Moon River Climax Mix 5 8 Brigador No Way Out
Shovel Knight Fighting With All Of Our Might (Guest Director Boss Battle) 9 5 Tales of Zestiria White Light [Superfly]
Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness What a Breeze 7 6 Final Fantasy XV Crystalline Chill [Yoko Shimomura & Nobuo Uematsu]
Pokémon X & Y Kalos Power Plant 13 2 Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know! Dungeon 2 Version 2
Monument Valley Sounds from Shattered Seashells [Obfusc] 5 7 Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Twilight Juvenile [Kazunori Ashizawa]
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Scorch N’ Torch 8 6 Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Destroyed But Not Forgotten
Crypt of the NecroDancer Fungal Funk 8 6 The Legend of Dark Witch To Get Justice
Undertale Last Goodbye 5 8 Owlboy Strato
Risk of Rain Moisture Deficit 5 8 Ultra Street Fighter 4 Poison Theme
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number In The Face Of Evil 10 6 Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Air Man Stage
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Glittering City of Yusnaan 7 6 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Le Perv
Super Mario 3D World Sunshine Seaside 9 6 Tokyo Xanadu Soul to Burn
Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Wandering in a Mayohiga 4 9 Mighty Switch Force 2 The Afterblaze
Guacamelee! Desierto Caliente (World of the Dead) 9 5 Fantasy Life Dynamism when fighting
Super Rad Raygun Taking A Nap In The Jungle 4 7 Ar Nosurge Everything Will Get Distorted Soon

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 7th at 9:00AM Pacific