Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 3 of 16)

Part 2 Results!
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|King Dedede’s Theme Ver.2
|6
|9
|Xenoblade Chronicles X
|亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night)
|Bayonetta 2
|Moon River Climax Mix
|5
|8
|Brigador
|No Way Out
|Shovel Knight
|Fighting With All Of Our Might (Guest Director Boss Battle)
|9
|5
|Tales of Zestiria
|White Light [Superfly]
|Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
|What a Breeze
|7
|6
|Final Fantasy XV
|Crystalline Chill [Yoko Shimomura & Nobuo Uematsu]
|Pokémon X & Y
|Kalos Power Plant
|13
|2
|Adventure Time: Explore the Dungeon Because I Don’t Know!
|Dungeon 2 Version 2
|Monument Valley
|Sounds from Shattered Seashells [Obfusc]
|5
|7
|Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters
|Twilight Juvenile [Kazunori Ashizawa]
|Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
|Scorch N’ Torch
|8
|6
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Destroyed But Not Forgotten
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Fungal Funk
|8
|6
|The Legend of Dark Witch
|To Get Justice
|Undertale
|Last Goodbye
|5
|8
|Owlboy
|Strato
|Risk of Rain
|Moisture Deficit
|5
|8
|Ultra Street Fighter 4
|Poison Theme
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|In The Face Of Evil
|10
|6
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Air Man Stage
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|The Glittering City of Yusnaan
|7
|6
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Le Perv
|Super Mario 3D World
|Sunshine Seaside
|9
|6
|Tokyo Xanadu
|Soul to Burn
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth
|Wandering in a Mayohiga
|4
|9
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|The Afterblaze
|Guacamelee!
|Desierto Caliente (World of the Dead)
|9
|5
|Fantasy Life
|Dynamism when fighting
|Super Rad Raygun
|Taking A Nap In The Jungle
|4
|7
|Ar Nosurge
|Everything Will Get Distorted Soon
It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Tuesday, June 7th at 9:00AM Pacific