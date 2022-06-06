Weekly Games Thread is Eye-Popping

Hey everyone! Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And one more question:

Behold!

Over the weekend, my fiancee LibraryLass and I finally got our 4K TV to go with our 4K Xbox we got two months earlier. A 50 inch 4K TV no less! Even with my news roundup to finish, we simply had to take it for quite the spin, watching The Wizard of Oz and quickly cycling through Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Halo Infinite, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Microsoft Flight Sim to really relish a resolution brand new to us at a scale we hadn’t gotten to enjoy in years. What was your personal “GRAMPHICS!” excitement type moment in your gaming life?

Also! Please check out a climactic entry in Wolfman Jew’s Dispatch from the Dive Kingdom Hearts series, and check out my latest Game News Roundup!

