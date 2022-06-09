Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 6 of 16)

Part 5 Results!

Spoiler

Undertale Megalovania 9 7 Read Only Memories Step Careful (Lexi’s Theme)
Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B2 – Boss Battle Theme 7 6 Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 113
Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Battlefield ~ Starting Up [Normal Battle Theme] 11 0 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Today is a Diamond [Hyd Lunch]
Undertale Snowdin Town 5 10 Persona 5 Blooming Villain
Mario Kart 8 Wild Wood 9 5 QURARE: Magic Library Girl’s Quarrel [Nauts]
Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Area 3 Top Down 5 8 Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Deoxys Battle
Stella Glow Alto’s Determination 9 5 Read Only Memories Hassy Bar
Final Fantasy XV Somnus [Instrumental] [Yoko Shimomura] 12 6 Kirby Triple Deluxe Dedede’s Royal Payback
Persona 5 Rivers in the Desert 9 8 Transistor In Circles
Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Large Map 3 11 Fire Emblem Fates Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese)
Pokémon Sun and Moon Malie City (Day) 9 7 Hyper Light Drifter Cult of the Zealous
Stellaris Deep Space Travel 10 5 Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Tota pulchra es Maria (Duo)
Undertale Spider Dance 5 10 Stardew Valley The Valley Comes Alive
Shovel Knight In the Halls of the Usurper 9 6 Velocity 2x Frontier
Fire Emblem Fates End of All (Sky) (Japanese) 8 7 Final Fantasy XV Rodeo de Chocobo [Arr. Mitsuhiro Ohta]
Mario Kart 8 Dragon Driftway 6 8 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Acid Spit

[collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, June 10th at 9:00AM Pacific