Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 6 of 16)

Part 5 Results!

Spoiler Undertale Megalovania 9 7 Read Only Memories Step Careful (Lexi’s Theme) Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle B2 – Boss Battle Theme 7 6 Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Route 113 Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth Battlefield ~ Starting Up [Normal Battle Theme] 11 0 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Today is a Diamond [Hyd Lunch] Undertale Snowdin Town 5 10 Persona 5 Blooming Villain Mario Kart 8 Wild Wood 9 5 QURARE: Magic Library Girl’s Quarrel [Nauts] Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Area 3 Top Down 5 8 Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Deoxys Battle Stella Glow Alto’s Determination 9 5 Read Only Memories Hassy Bar Final Fantasy XV Somnus [Instrumental] [Yoko Shimomura] 12 6 Kirby Triple Deluxe Dedede’s Royal Payback Persona 5 Rivers in the Desert 9 8 Transistor In Circles Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse Large Map 3 11 Fire Emblem Fates Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese) Pokémon Sun and Moon Malie City (Day) 9 7 Hyper Light Drifter Cult of the Zealous Stellaris Deep Space Travel 10 5 Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne Tota pulchra es Maria (Duo) Undertale Spider Dance 5 10 Stardew Valley The Valley Comes Alive Shovel Knight In the Halls of the Usurper 9 6 Velocity 2x Frontier Fire Emblem Fates End of All (Sky) (Japanese) 8 7 Final Fantasy XV Rodeo de Chocobo [Arr. Mitsuhiro Ohta] Mario Kart 8 Dragon Driftway 6 8 Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Acid Spit [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, June 10th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...