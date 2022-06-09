Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 6 of 16)

Part 5 Results!
Spoiler
|Undertale
|Megalovania
|9
|7
|Read Only Memories
|Step Careful (Lexi’s Theme)
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle B2 – Boss Battle Theme
|7
|6
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Route 113
|Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth
|Battlefield ~ Starting Up [Normal Battle Theme]
|11
|0
|Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
|Today is a Diamond [Hyd Lunch]
|Undertale
|Snowdin Town
|5
|10
|Persona 5
|Blooming Villain
|Mario Kart 8
|Wild Wood
|9
|5
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Girl’s Quarrel [Nauts]
|Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land
|Area 3 Top Down
|5
|8
|Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire
|Deoxys Battle
|Stella Glow
|Alto’s Determination
|9
|5
|Read Only Memories
|Hassy Bar
|Final Fantasy XV
|Somnus [Instrumental] [Yoko Shimomura]
|12
|6
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Dedede’s Royal Payback
|Persona 5
|Rivers in the Desert
|9
|8
|Transistor
|In Circles
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|Large Map
|3
|11
|Fire Emblem Fates
|Lost in Thoughts All Alone (Japanese)
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Malie City (Day)
|9
|7
|Hyper Light Drifter
|Cult of the Zealous
|Stellaris
|Deep Space Travel
|10
|5
|Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne
|Tota pulchra es Maria (Duo)
|Undertale
|Spider Dance
|5
|10
|Stardew Valley
|The Valley Comes Alive
|Shovel Knight
|In the Halls of the Usurper
|9
|6
|Velocity 2x
|Frontier
|Fire Emblem Fates
|End of All (Sky) (Japanese)
|8
|7
|Final Fantasy XV
|Rodeo de Chocobo [Arr. Mitsuhiro Ohta]
|Mario Kart 8
|Dragon Driftway
|6
|8
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Acid Spit
[collapse]
It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
Spoiler
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Friday, June 10th at 9:00AM Pacific