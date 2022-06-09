The Avocado Parenting Thread Prepares for Summer

Hello fellow parents and caregivers of children!

There are a bunch of new parents here (raises hand) and there are plenty of veteran parents, as well as people who have experience caring or helping to care for children, like teachers, baby-sitters, aunts, and uncles. Coming together will help all of us, whether we need advice, commiseration, or just a space to let it out. Being a caregiver of small humans can be hard, but also rewarding and wonderful, so we can also share in the joys of watching little humans get to be big humans.

This week let’s talk about Summer. For kids, it’s a magical time without school. For parents, it can be a chaotic time as we struggle to fill the days and prevent injuries. How do you balance the two? Summer school, camps, full-time babysitting? Something else?

(Feel free to talk about anything else, of course, the prompt is only a suggestion.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...