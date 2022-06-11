30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 11: The Green Thumb

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk about gardening and other green thumb-related activities! This is a year-round activity (and we do have a gardening section here on the ‘cado!) and we want to know what your favorite period of the year is for working the green thumb and to hear about your passion. Are you an indoor type? Do you look forward to getting outside and planting bulbs? What types of things do you plant? Vegetables, flowers, bushes?

Bonus: What’s your favorite plant or flower? That piece that you would identify as “yours” to someone.

