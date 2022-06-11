WW 184: Mystery of the Were-Wharf: A Bob’s Burgers Werewolf Game – Day 7

COP / MORT / TOWN MORTICIAN

Starting night 2, you may pick a dead player and learn which faction killed them.

NATE / SPEEDO GUY / 1-SHOT TOWN COMMUTER

One one night of your choice, you may skate away and be immune from all night actions.

MISS RIM / GENE / TOWN NEIGHBORIZER

Each night, you may select one player to join you in a chat.

WASP / LOUISE / VIGILANTE

Each night you will select a target to eliminate. But be careful, as you may have your gun taken away from you if you shoot the wrong person.

EMM / OLLIE / TWIN

GOAT / ANDY / TWIN

You will share a chat with your brother. If one of you dies, the other will as well.

JAKE / LINDA / JAILER

Each night, you may pick one person and prevent them from performing or being affected by any night actions. You cannot pick yourself nor can you pick the same person two nights in a row. If you jail the wrong person, you will die.

MAC / HUGO / WOLF INVESTIGATOR / UNREQUITED LOVER

Each night, you may pick one player and learn their role. You will be given a description of the role, but not the role name. If Linda dies, you will die as well.

SIC / SERGEANT BOSCO / 1 SHOT VIGILANTE

You have one shot to shoot at someone at night. However, there’s a 50% chance it won’t go through because your mom told you not to use it.

GRUMP / JIMMY JUNIOR / WOLF MISINFORMANT / MASON

If investigated, you will read as ‘town’.

LAMB / JIMMY PESTO / WOLF MESSENGER

Each night, you will deliver a message to another player. That message must contain a subpar insult and/or a forced pun.

JOSEPHUS / HENRY HABER / ASCETIC

You are immune to all night actions except kills.

HAYES / TEDDY / SERIAL KILLER

Each night, you will select one person to kill.

MSD / TINA / TOWN INVESTIGATOR

Each night, you may pick one player and learn their alignment. Who knows, you might even find love along the way.

RALPH / TAMMY / WOLF ROLEBLOCKER / MASON

Each night, you may pick one person to prevent from performing their night action, if they have any.

INDY / FROND / WOLF MOTION DETECTOR

Each night, you may pick one person and see if they are involved in any night actions. You will not be told whether they are performing a night action or being targeted by one.

OWEN / DARRYL / TOWN BACKUP

If either Linda (town jailer) or Tina (town investigator) die, you will replace whichever of the two die first. If both die on the same night, you will replace Tina.