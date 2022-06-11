WW 184: Mystery of the Were-Wharf: A Bob’s Burgers Werewolf Game – Day 7

[Felix comes bursting in with a gun in his hands]
How are you not all dead already?! Damn it all, do I have to come in there and kill you all myself?!
Whoa, whoa, Felix. Calm down, there’s no need for that yet.
Wait, what do you mean “yet”?
Oh, you worry too much, Bob. And anyway, Felix, it looks like they have given us at least one person today, which is more than I can say for nearly the last three nights. But they may have finally taken out the person responsible for this lack of bloodshed.
See here, the man who thinks he is fast food royalty may bow to no other ruler, and yet bows out of this game, leading his chain to financial ruin.
Owen/The Burger King has been eliminated. He was Darryl (town backup).
Okay, folks, let’s get this done with quickly. Some of us have luncheons and bourbons to which we must attend, so let’s get to it.
Roles
6 Town
2 ???
There are also secret win conditions hidden among the players. These roles will not be revealed until their deaths. The game will end if any secret win condition is met before either town or wolves’ win conditions are met; players will be warned if and when that becomes a possibility.
Players
- Cork – This is Me Now Gene
- Marlowe – Mr Business
Cop – Burger of the DayTown Mac – Dan BelcherWolf Hayes – Strawhat PiratesSerial Killer Grumproro – Regular Sized RudyWolf Ralph – Boyz 4 NowWolf sic – The Moody FoodieTown emm – MillieTown
- hoho – Clem Clemens, the deejay possum
InnDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED – Mitch, a can of VegetablesWolf Josephus – Warren’s Burger at the Supreme Food CourtTown
- Chum – Rhymenoceros & Hiphopopotamus cross-over episode
- spooky – Mabel Pines
jake – Simon’s CatTown Nate – Mayor McCheeseTown MSD – Bad Kuchi KopiTown
- raven – Gala Orchard
Goat – BronchoniusTown Wasp – LouiseTown Lamb – TeddyWolf
- Narrow – Perry Berrywood, owner of It Takes Two To Meringue-o and La Mer-ingue
Owen – Burger KingTown
- Stoneheart – The Collector
Miss Rim – The Barefoot ContessaTown
Role Descriptions
COP / MORT / TOWN MORTICIAN
Starting night 2, you may pick a dead player and learn which faction killed them.
NATE / SPEEDO GUY / 1-SHOT TOWN COMMUTER
One one night of your choice, you may skate away and be immune from all night actions.
MISS RIM / GENE / TOWN NEIGHBORIZER
Each night, you may select one player to join you in a chat.
WASP / LOUISE / VIGILANTE
Each night you will select a target to eliminate. But be careful, as you may have your gun taken away from you if you shoot the wrong person.
EMM / OLLIE / TWIN
GOAT / ANDY / TWIN
You will share a chat with your brother. If one of you dies, the other will as well.
JAKE / LINDA / JAILER
Each night, you may pick one person and prevent them from performing or being affected by any night actions. You cannot pick yourself nor can you pick the same person two nights in a row. If you jail the wrong person, you will die.
MAC / HUGO / WOLF INVESTIGATOR / UNREQUITED LOVER
Each night, you may pick one player and learn their role. You will be given a description of the role, but not the role name. If Linda dies, you will die as well.
SIC / SERGEANT BOSCO / 1 SHOT VIGILANTE
You have one shot to shoot at someone at night. However, there’s a 50% chance it won’t go through because your mom told you not to use it.
GRUMP / JIMMY JUNIOR / WOLF MISINFORMANT / MASON
If investigated, you will read as ‘town’.
LAMB / JIMMY PESTO / WOLF MESSENGER
Each night, you will deliver a message to another player. That message must contain a subpar insult and/or a forced pun.
JOSEPHUS / HENRY HABER / ASCETIC
You are immune to all night actions except kills.
HAYES / TEDDY / SERIAL KILLER
Each night, you will select one person to kill.
MSD / TINA / TOWN INVESTIGATOR
Each night, you may pick one player and learn their alignment. Who knows, you might even find love along the way.
RALPH / TAMMY / WOLF ROLEBLOCKER / MASON
Each night, you may pick one person to prevent from performing their night action, if they have any.
INDY / FROND / WOLF MOTION DETECTOR
Each night, you may pick one person and see if they are involved in any night actions. You will not be told whether they are performing a night action or being targeted by one.
OWEN / DARRYL / TOWN BACKUP
If either Linda (town jailer) or Tina (town investigator) die, you will replace whichever of the two die first. If both die on the same night, you will replace Tina.
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. You cannot name your role.
Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for most action
Ties will result in all tied players being killed.
Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Twilight will be Sunday, June 12th at 4pm EDT / 3pm CDT / 2pm MDT / 1pm PDT