WW 184: Mystery of the Were-Wharf: A Bob’s Burgers Werewolf Game – Day 4

I am back to check on you again. So, how’s it going? Any murderers or murdered folks to be found? Don’t be shy.

[An awkward silence looms across the townsfolk]

I’m waiiiting…

[An even more awkward silence looms]

Oh come on! You had seven people killed the night before! Seven! Where’s the bloodlust that you all had?

Well, maybe we decided that killing each other isn’t going to help us solve our problems.

Pfft, there you go again, Bob. That sort of thinking is going to get you and those arm hairs of yours eliminated soon. Anyway, I guess I should mention a few things. There may have been some information about someone’s role that I forgot to add. You may think of this as unfair, but so is dealing with all of you people wanting to have special roles, one is bound to slip up at some point. This sort of madness can drive a man to bourbon, and boy will I follow that path anytime.

However, looking at things again, maybe no one dying could turn out for the best here. A calm before the storm, if you will. Things have gotten a little more interesting now.

Wait, what does that mean?

Oh, you’ll see, Bob. You’ll see. Well, get back to it, everyone! Those murderers won’t catch themselves! At least, I don’t think they will. I never know what you hooligans might do.

Roles 8 Town 2 Wolves 3 ??? There are also secret win conditions hidden among the players. These roles will not be revealed until their deaths. The game will end if any secret win condition is met before either town or wolves’ win conditions are met; players will be warned if and when that becomes a possibility. Living Players Cork – This is Me Now Gene

Marlowe – Mr Business

Cop – Burger of the Day Town

Mac – Dan Belcher Wolf

Hayes – Strawhat Pirates

Grumproro – Regular Sized Rudy Wolf

Ralph – Boyz 4 Now

sic – The Moody Foodie Town

emm – Millie Town

hoho – Clem Clemens, the deejay possum

InnDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED – Mitch, a can of Vegetables

Josephus – Warren’s Burger at the Supreme Food Court Town

Chum – Rhymenoceros & Hiphopopotamus cross-over episode

spooky – Mabel Pines

jake – Simon’s Cat Town

Nate – Mayor McCheese Town

MSD – Bad Kuchi Kopi

raven – Gala Orchard

Goat – Bronchonius Town

Wasp – Louise Town

Lamb – Teddy Wolf

Narrow – Perry Berrywood, owner of It Takes Two To Meringue-o and La Mer-ingue

Owen – Burger King

Stoneheart – The Collector

Miss Rim – The Barefoot Contessa Town Role Descriptions COP / MORT / TOWN MORTICIAN Starting night 2, you may pick a dead player and learn which faction killed them. NATE / SPEEDO GUY / 1-SHOT TOWN COMMUTER One one night of your choice, you may skate away and be immune from all night actions. MISS RIM / GENE / TOWN NEIGHBORIZER Each night, you may select one player to join you in a chat. WASP / LOUISE / VIGILANTE Each night you will select a target to eliminate. But be careful, as you may have your gun taken away from you if you shoot the wrong person. EMM / OLLIE / TWIN GOAT / ANDY / TWIN You will share a chat with your brother. If one of you dies, the other will as well. JAKE / LINDA / JAILER Each night, you may pick one person and prevent them from performing or being affected by any night actions. You cannot pick yourself nor can you pick the same person two nights in a row. If you jail the wrong person, you will die. MAC / HUGO / WOLF INVESTIGATOR / UNREQUITED LOVER Each night, you may pick one player and learn their role. You will be given a description of the role, but not the role name. If Linda dies, you will die as well. SIC / SERGEANT BOSCO / 1 SHOT VIGILANTE You have one shot to shoot at someone at night. However, there’s a 50% chance it won’t go through because your mom told you not to use it. GRUMP / JIMMY JUNIOR / WOLF MISINFORMANT / MASON If investigated, you will read as ‘town’. LAMB / JIMMY PESTO / WOLF MESSENGER Each night, you will deliver a message to another player. That message must contain a subpar insult and/or a forced pun. JOSEPHUS / HENRY HABER / ASCETIC You are immune to all night actions except kills. Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. You cannot name your role. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for most action Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Tuesday, June 7th at 6pm EST / 5pm CST / 4pm MST / 3pm PST

