WW 184: Mystery of the Were-Wharf: A Bob’s Burgers Werewolf Game – Day 3

I am back to check on you. Make sure you’re still aware of the stakes of our little game. How are you? Anyone decided to give themselves up?

[Millie walks up to Calvin]

My best friend Louise is hanging out on the veranda and since we’re best friends, I think that should go keep her company. Especially since she can’t leave the veranda. She can’t leave, right?

Alright, alright, go join your peer. Anyone else?

[As Millie starts to leave, Bronchonius follows, only to trip on the ground]

That hurt me. I felt that hurt you. We want to be buried here!

Okay, little children who may or may not be clones. Off you go!

I feel bad, I don’t want to keep people from doing stuff! I just want everyone to have fun and drink wine and hey is there wine?

Oh sure, but none for you, little kitty. You’ll need to find some in your own wine cellar.

[The cat sighs]

Um, Mr. Fischoeder, sir? If the cat isn’t staying then I don’t want to stay and be a murderer anymore either.

Hmm? Oh are you one of Bob’s kids? Weird, I could’ve sworn you were a figment of my imagination. Anyway, be off.

I’ve got a bad mouthfeeling about that plumber guy. He’s giving me weird vibes. He’s probably a murderer.

What? You don’t have any proof of that! Sure I may be a murderer in this game, but not in real life!

Oop, looks like you’ve been caught, Teddy! Off you go.

I don’t have any more mouthfeels left. All feeling in my mouth is gone.

[Rudy takes a puff from his inhaler]

Oh, [inhales] you have that problem, too? Cool. I don’t think I have the lung capacity to keep being a murderer anymore, even if everyone would think I’m not one because, I mean, look at me. Who am I gonna kill?

I don’t know what’s going on between you two, but it’s creepier than those clone boys. Shoo shoo, they’ll be none of that here.

Okay, let’s see, is that everyone? Alrighty, so let’s see who won’t be getting their rent lowered.

emm/Millie has been eliminated. She was Ollie (town twin).

Goat/Bronchonius has been eliminated. He was Andy (town twin).

jake/Simon’s cat has been eliminated. She was Linda (town jailer).

Mac/Dan Belcher has been eliminated. He was Hugo (wolf investigator/unrequited lover).

sic/The Moody Foodie has been eliminated. He was Sergeant Bosco (town 1-shot vigilante/lover).

Grump/Regular Sized Rudy has been eliminated. She was Jimmy Jr (wolf misinformant/lover).

Lamb Dance/Teddy has been eliminated. They were Jimmy Pesto (wolf messenger).

I see that you’ve decided to just kill everyone! Okay, so we’re at *counts by pointing* 11 eliminated players and 2 murderers left. Boy, you are really good at this game.

Well, looks like the entire Pesto family was eliminated in one felled swoop. So much for their dreams. Hope your business doesn’t go under.

[Bob parades around like he just won the lottery] In your FACE, Jimmy Pesto!

Don’t get too excited, Bob. Your wife got eliminated too.

[Bob teeters between sadness for Linda getting ousted and joy for beating Jimmy Pesto at something]

Well, it’s not over yet, everyone! There are still some murderers to be found. If you need me, I’ll be watching from somewhere that you can’t find me because as much as I enjoy you all turning on each other for my amusement, I don’t need you hooligans around me at all times. If you’re mad at me for not telling you more about your roles and everything they do, well tough luck, you’re in a game that’s centered around my capricious whims, and you’ll just have to deal with it. Now get back at it!

Roles 10 Town 2 Wolves 2 ??? There are also secret win conditions hidden among the players. These roles will not be revealed until their deaths. The game will end if any secret win condition is met before either town or wolves’ win conditions are met; players will be warned if and when that becomes a possibility. Living Players Cork – This is Me Now Gene

Marlowe – Mr Business

Cop – Burger of the Day Town

Mac – Dan Belcher Wolf

Hayes – Strawhat Pirates

Grumproro – Regular Sized Rudy Wolf

Ralph – Boyz 4 Now

sic – The Moody Foodie Town

emm – Millie Town

hoho – Clem Clemens, the deejay possum

InnDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED – Mitch, a can of Vegetables

Josephus – Warren’s Burger at the Supreme Food Court

Chum – Rhymenoceros & Hiphopopotamus cross-over episode

spooky – Mabel Pines

jake – Simon’s Cat Town

Nate – Mayor McCheese Town

MSD – Bad Kuchi Kopi

raven – Gala Orchard

Goat – Bronchonius Town

Wasp – Louise Town

Lamb – Teddy Wolf

Narrow – Perry Berrywood, owner of It Takes Two To Meringue-o and La Mer-ingue

Owen – Burger King

Stoneheart – The Collector

Miss Rim – The Barefoot Contessa Town Role Descriptions COP / MORT / TOWN MORTICIAN Starting night 2, you may pick a dead player and learn which faction killed them. NATE / SPEEDO GUY / 1-SHOT TOWN COMMUTER One one night of your choice, you may skate away and be immune from all night actions. MISS RIM / GENE / TOWN NEIGHBORIZER Each night, you may select one player to join you in a chat. WASP / LOUISE / VIGILANTE Each night you will select a target to eliminate. But be careful, as you may have your gun taken away from you if you shoot the wrong person. EMM / OLLIE / TWIN GOAT / ANDY / TWIN You will share a chat with your brother. If one of you dies, the other will as well. JAKE / LINDA / JAILER Each night, you may pick one person and prevent them from performing or being affected by any night actions. You cannot pick yourself nor can you pick the same person two nights in a row. If you jail the wrong person, you will die. MAC / HUGO / WOLF INVESTIGATOR / UNREQUITED LOVER Each night, you may pick one player and learn their role. You will be given a description of the role, but not the role name. If Linda dies, you will die as well. SIC / SERGEANT BOSCO / 1 SHOT VIGILANTE You have one shot to shoot at someone at night. However, there’s a 50% chance it won’t go through because your mom told you not to use it. GRUMP / JIMMY JUNIOR / WOLF MISINFORMANT If investigated, you will read as ‘town’. LAMB / JIMMY PESTO / WOLF MESSENGER Each night, you will deliver a message to another player. That message must contain a subpar insult and/or a forced pun. Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. You cannot name your role. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for most action Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Twilight will be Sunday, June 6th at 10pm EST / 9pm CST / 8pm MST / 7pm PST

