WW 184: Mystery of the Were-Wharf: A Bob’s Burgers Werewolf Game – Day 2

Well, hasn’t this first day been fun? You’ve already turned on one of your own. The murderers got away from you yesterday. Looks like there’s a couple more people that have been taken out as well.
[looks at Mayor McCheese and the Barefoot Contessa]
Well, I can tell you that neither of these folks are murderers either, so that doesn’t look great for you! Guess the McDondoos will be closed for business, and Ms. Garten may want to find some shoes if she’s going to become a street urchin. But uh…feel free to call me anytime, my dear.
[Calvin winks with his one eye towards the Contessa, while she grimaces in disgust]
Nate the Lesser/Mayor McCheese has been eliminated. He was Speedo Guy (town 1-shot commuter).
Miss Rim/The Barefoot Contessa has been eliminated. She was Gene (town neighborizer).
[Bob looks at Calvin, incredulous]
Look, we did what you asked. And now there are more of us dead! How does this help us?
Help you? Oh my dear Bob, this is not about help or about you. This is about ME! You are here to amuse ME! And besides, they’re not actually dead, no no no. What good would dead tenants do me? I can’t have lawsuits on my doorstep like that.
That being said, you still haven’t found any of the murderers yet. So get to it! Come back when you’ve found one of them. Or don’t. I’m not the one who has to worry about rent.
Roles
15 Town
5 Wolves
2 ???
There are also secret win conditions hidden among the players. These roles will not be revealed until their deaths. The game will end if any secret win condition is met before either town or wolves’ win conditions are met; players will be warned if and when that becomes a possibility.
Living Players
- Cork – This is Me Now Gene
- Marlowe – Mr Business
Cop – Burger of the DayTown
- Mac – Dan Belcher
- Hayes – Strawhat Pirates
- Grumproro – Regular Sized Rudy
- Ralph – Boyz 4 Now
- sic – The Moody Foodie
- emm – Millie
- hoho – Clem Clemens, the deejay possum
- InnDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED – Mitch, a can of Vegetables
- Josephus – Warren’s Burger at the Supreme Food Court
- Chum – Rhymenoceros & Hiphopopotamus cross-over episode
- spooky – Mabel Pines
- jake – Simon’s Cat
Nate – Mayor McCheeseTown
- MSD – Bad Kuchi Kopi
- raven – Gala Orchard
- Goat – Bronchonius
- Wasp – Louise
- Lamb – Teddy
- Narrow – Perry Berrywood, owner of It Takes Two To Meringue-o and La Mer-ingue
- Owen – Burger King
- Stoneheart – The Collector
Miss Rim – The Barefoot ContessaTown
Role Descriptions
COP / MORT / TOWN MORTICIAN
Starting night 2, you may pick a dead player and learn which faction killed them.
NATE / SPEEDO GUY / 1-SHOT TOWN COMMUTER
One one night of your choice, you may skate away and be immune from all night actions.
MISS RIM / GENE / TOWN NEIGHBORIZER
Each night, you may select one player to join you in a chat.
Rules
Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. You cannot name your role.
Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for most action
Ties will result in all tied players being killed.
Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted.
Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.
Twilight will be Friday, June 3st at 4pm EST / 3pm CST / 2pm MST / 1pm PST