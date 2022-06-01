The Great Pootoo Night Thread (June 1, 2022)

Happy June, everyone! Check out this awesome dork of a bird pretending to be a tree stump:

The Great Potoo is a googly eyed, insect eating, tree stump impersonator native to Central America and South America. It also has a unique moaning growl which haunts the nocturnal neotropics. The Shuar people of Ecuador believed that the bird is the spirit of a woman whose husband fled into the sky. She tried to follow him but she fell, turning into the Great Potoo as she did. The sad moans the bird makes are said to be that of the wife for her husband, who is still stuck on the moon:

Take care of yourselves and don’t have nightmares!

