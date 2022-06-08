WW 184: Mystery of the Were-Wharf: A Bob’s Burgers Werewolf Game – Day 5

Okay, everyone, I’m hoping that we had some murders this past night. I don’t want a mishap like the night before where no one died. That’s no fun. At least, it wouldn’t be for me, which is the most important thing.

So, do we have anyone dead this time?

[A brief moment silence]

Oh no, not again! Did none of you learn from your mistakes?

[Bad Kuchi Kopi appears]

Mr. Fischoeder, I think I’m done. My brain can’t handle figuring out all this stuff. And I never got to get close with any of my cru–I mean, I’m just tired of playing.

Teenagers are always a weird hormonal bunch. Alright then, go dream about butts and be off.

MSD/Bad Kuchi Kopi has been eliminated. He was Tina (town investigator).

Is that it? God, I miss when you all had your bloodlust. This game was way more entertaining then.

Oh well, another day of you wasting your time trying to kill each other for my amusement is sure to get my spirits up. And by spirits, I mean this 12 year-old aged whiskey and this 15 year-old rum. Much as I do love my bourbon, it is nice to branch out once in a while. Go on and get drunk on what little power you have, while I get drunk on these lovely bottles. Which one am I going to finish first? The answer is yes.

Roles 7 Town 2 Wolves 2 ??? There are also secret win conditions hidden among the players. These roles will not be revealed until their deaths. The game will end if any secret win condition is met before either town or wolves’ win conditions are met; players will be warned if and when that becomes a possibility. Players Cork – This is Me Now Gene

Marlowe – Mr Business

Cop – Burger of the Day Town

Mac – Dan Belcher Wolf

Hayes – Strawhat Pirates Serial Killer

Grumproro – Regular Sized Rudy Wolf

Ralph – Boyz 4 Now

sic – The Moody Foodie Town

emm – Millie Town

hoho – Clem Clemens, the deejay possum

InnDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEED – Mitch, a can of Vegetables

Josephus – Warren’s Burger at the Supreme Food Court Town

Chum – Rhymenoceros & Hiphopopotamus cross-over episode

spooky – Mabel Pines

jake – Simon’s Cat Town

Nate – Mayor McCheese Town

MSD – Bad Kuchi Kopi Town

raven – Gala Orchard

Goat – Bronchonius Town

Wasp – Louise Town

Lamb – Teddy Wolf

Narrow – Perry Berrywood, owner of It Takes Two To Meringue-o and La Mer-ingue

Owen – Burger King

Stoneheart – The Collector

Miss Rim – The Barefoot Contessa Town Role Descriptions COP / MORT / TOWN MORTICIAN Starting night 2, you may pick a dead player and learn which faction killed them. NATE / SPEEDO GUY / 1-SHOT TOWN COMMUTER One one night of your choice, you may skate away and be immune from all night actions. MISS RIM / GENE / TOWN NEIGHBORIZER Each night, you may select one player to join you in a chat. WASP / LOUISE / VIGILANTE Each night you will select a target to eliminate. But be careful, as you may have your gun taken away from you if you shoot the wrong person. EMM / OLLIE / TWIN GOAT / ANDY / TWIN You will share a chat with your brother. If one of you dies, the other will as well. JAKE / LINDA / JAILER Each night, you may pick one person and prevent them from performing or being affected by any night actions. You cannot pick yourself nor can you pick the same person two nights in a row. If you jail the wrong person, you will die. MAC / HUGO / WOLF INVESTIGATOR / UNREQUITED LOVER Each night, you may pick one player and learn their role. You will be given a description of the role, but not the role name. If Linda dies, you will die as well. SIC / SERGEANT BOSCO / 1 SHOT VIGILANTE You have one shot to shoot at someone at night. However, there’s a 50% chance it won’t go through because your mom told you not to use it. GRUMP / JIMMY JUNIOR / WOLF MISINFORMANT / MASON If investigated, you will read as ‘town’. LAMB / JIMMY PESTO / WOLF MESSENGER Each night, you will deliver a message to another player. That message must contain a subpar insult and/or a forced pun. JOSEPHUS / HENRY HABER / ASCETIC You are immune to all night actions except kills. HAYES / TEDDY / SERIAL KILLER Each night, you will select one person to kill. MSD / TINA / TOWN INVESTIGATOR Each night, you may pick one player and learn their alignment. Who knows, you might even find love along the way. Rules Players are NOT allowed to edit comments or directly quote from private chats without permission. Failure to comply may result in a mod-kill. You cannot name your role. Night Action Order of Operations: Maximized for most action Ties will result in all tied players being killed. Should a GIROLT (Get It Right Or Lose Tonight) scenario occur, auto-kill will not come into effect until all living players have voted. Please be respectful to all players. Attack arguments, not people. This is just a game, and we are all here to have a good time.

Spreadsheet

Twilight will be Thursday, June 9th at 2pm EDT / 1pm CDT / 12pm MDT / 11am PDT

Day 1

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

