The 6/8 Day Thread Tries and Fails to Explain Tolerable Discussions

Every Wednesday at noon ET, a thread titled Tolerable Discussions is posted here. It’s something that started back on The Mothership as a response to the Tolerability Index, and for better or worse, it’s now a staple of The Avocado. It’s gone through a few different people, but a couple of months ago, when someone asked for someone else to take over the thread, for some strange reason, I volunteered.

Each week, we have several themed threads in Tolerable Discussions. There’s the Shuffle Thread (not to be confused with Friday’s Weekly Shuffle Thread), Fuck This Shit, Hooray This Shit, a Booze Thread (which I post), a Sobriety Thread (because we are large and contain multitudes), a Cuteness Thread, and a bunch of others. The goal is to get to 1,000 comments, and when that happens, we dance.

Yeah, I don’t understand it either. And I’m the one who posts the damn thing! The header image is really cool, though.

Anyway, post cat pictures (both here and in the Cuteness Thread under Tolerable Discussions), and be excellent to each other.

