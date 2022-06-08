Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (June 8, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! There have been several Fruits Basket collaboration cafes since the new series debuted, and I’ve wanted to go to all of them. Not being in Japan makes that impossible, of course, but I do enjoy looking at all the pictures! I’m always a little jealous of everyone who can visit these cafes, but seeing this latest image really made me wish I could get on a plane right now.

Yes, to some that might just look like a latte with Kyo Sohma on it. But to me that is a latte with Kyo Sohma on it!!!! And there’s Tohru too!!!!!!! <3

So…what (real or imagined) collaboration cafes would you be super excited to visit?

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...