Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 4 of 16)

Part 3 Results!

Spoiler Crypt of the NecroDancer Disco Descent 9 4 Wheels of Aurelia Preludio FAST Racing NEO Zvil Raceway 7 8 Mega Man Unlimited Construction Destruction (Nail Man Stage) Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse We Love Burning Town 12 5 Mario Kart 8 Animal Crossing (Summer) Risk of Rain Coalescence 5 10 Deadbolt Werner und Klaus Crypt of the NecroDancer Momentum Mori 12 5 Hyrule Warriors Skyloft Splatoon Maritime Memory 5 10 BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Under Heaven Destruction II Rhythm Heaven Megamix Songbird Remix 9 7 Samorost 3 Lianas (Floex) Persona 5 Beneath the Mask 8 7 Steins;Gate: Linear Bounded Phenogram Hack (Gamma Version) Super Mario 3D World Credit Roll 11 5 Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Adventure Begins (Arranged Version) Paper Mario: Color Splash Battle with Ludwig 2 14 Yakuza 0 Receive You ~Tech Trance Arrange~ Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII City of Revelry 10 7 Pokémon Sun and Moon Vast Poni Canyon ibb & obb Clear 9 5 Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire Mt. Chimney Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Gerudo Valley Remix (Ocarina of Time) 10 6 Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag William Taylor Sonic: After The Sequel Neon Paradise (ATS Version) – For Parhelion Peak Act 2 8 7 Persona 5 The Days When My Mother Was There Shin Megami Tensei IV Shinjuku Underground District 12 5 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Aqueduct Assault Abzu Elasmosaurus Platypus 3 11 Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Battlefield -Storm [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 8th at 9:00AM Pacific

