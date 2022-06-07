The Day Thread of Yarna d’al’ Gargan

Yarna d’al’ Gargan was a female Askajian whose father was a tribal chief back on her homeworld of Askaji. She was captured by slavers and transported to the desert planet of Tatooine, where the Hutt crime lord Jabba Desilijic Tiure bought her. As an enslaved being, she was forced to serve him as a dancing girl at his palace.
Also known as “The lady with six breasts” Yarna survives the destruction of Jabba’s sail barge. There’s no canon source that says what happened after, but in the old EU she rescues her children who were held in Jabba’s townhouse and later is a hired dancer at the wedding of Leia and Han.
Also apparently the director originally had the idea she would have been Jabba’s daughter (which raises a ton of questions with no good answers)