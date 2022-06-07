The Day Thread of Yarna d’al’ Gargan

Also known as “The lady with six breasts” Yarna survives the destruction of Jabba’s sail barge. There’s no canon source that says what happened after, but in the old EU she rescues her children who were held in Jabba’s townhouse and later is a hired dancer at the wedding of Leia and Han.

Also apparently the director originally had the idea she would have been Jabba’s daughter (which raises a ton of questions with no good answers)

