Other

Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Avocado Music Club #152: the Glands – the Glands

The Complicated Feelings of Hometowns

Crisis Management – Looking Back at DC Comics Crises – Crisis on Infinite Earths (1985)

Franchise Festival #120: Metroid

Futurama, Season Four, Episode Sixteen, “The Devil’s Hands Are Idle Playthings”

Let’s Read Sugar, June 1997!

LGBT Movies: Better Nate Than Ever (2022)

Old Music Monthly #015 [November 1994]

One Giant Leap, 2002: Ratchet & Clank

Pop Optics Forum: Depictions of Counter Culture in Film

Public Domain Theater: Hitler – Dead or Alive (& “Daffy – The Commando”)

Television Turmoil: The Michael Richards Show

WTF ASIA 207: Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (2018)

MISCELLANEOUS

The Avocado Parenting Thread Goes Outside!

Avocado Sells Out: Spring Cleaning!

Color Outside the Lines: Sports!

Health and Fitness Thread: 5 April 2022

The Snubbies 2021 – The Nominations (Part 2)

Sports Corner Celebrates Opening Day

Weekly Wrestling Thread Is Very Tired

TOURNAMENTS

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 61

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 62

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 63

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 64

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 65

Fleetwood Mac Song Tournament: Results!

Taylor Swift Song Tournament – Nominations