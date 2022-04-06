Avocado Sells Out: Spring Cleaning!

Hey! It’s that time again. A new crop of reviews is in, ready for you to write about. If you want to. If you’re interested in doing any reviews, just modmail or comment and we will link you up with the appropriate PR rep.

MUSIC

Canadian Fusion Pianist and Producer Desarae Dee releases single “Comfortable feat. Macklyn”

House Producer jackLNDN Releases ‘Perfect’

Electronic Producer dj poolboi Releases stay just a little while longer Album

Dream-Pop Musician Ilja Alexander Unveils ‘Nature’ Video

ELIS NOA Releases ‘Weights’ Single

MARIA Die RUHE Unveils Single ‘Superrare’

New Album Out Now By Songwriter/Guitarist and Vintage Guitar Magazine Writer, Tom Guerra

sweeep To Release Witch House Single

New Single from Raffi & Lindsay Munroe -Updated “Rock-A-Bye Baby”

Music video premieres from Cenza and Carissa Johnson

Sabrina Monique Releases ‘More Than A Friend’

ANIQO Unveils BIRTH Album

MOVIES

“Classic Films for Kids” debuts on The Film Detective Channel

Emily Sara releases E.P. accompanied by short film

