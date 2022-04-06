Avocado Sells Out: Spring Cleaning!

Hey! It’s that time again. A new crop of reviews is in, ready for you to write about. If you want to. If you’re interested in doing any reviews, just modmail or comment and we will link you up with the appropriate PR rep.
MUSIC
Canadian Fusion Pianist and Producer Desarae Dee releases single “Comfortable feat. Macklyn”
House Producer jackLNDN Releases ‘Perfect’
Electronic Producer dj poolboi Releases stay just a little while longer Album
Dream-Pop Musician Ilja Alexander Unveils ‘Nature’ Video
ELIS NOA Releases ‘Weights’ Single
MARIA Die RUHE Unveils Single ‘Superrare’
New Album Out Now By Songwriter/Guitarist and Vintage Guitar Magazine Writer, Tom Guerra
sweeep To Release Witch House Single
New Single from Raffi & Lindsay Munroe -Updated “Rock-A-Bye Baby”
Music video premieres from Cenza and Carissa Johnson
Sabrina Monique Releases ‘More Than A Friend’
ANIQO Unveils BIRTH Album
MOVIES
“Classic Films for Kids” debuts on The Film Detective Channel
Emily Sara releases E.P. accompanied by short film