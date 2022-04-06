The Night Thread Does An Announcer’s Test

I learned this as a kid at camp. I didn’t know what half of it meant when I learned it. Apparently it was made up as a radio announcer’s microphone test.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Announcer%27s_test

One hen, two ducks, three squawking geese, four limerick oysters, five corpulent porpoises, six pairs of Don Alverzo’s tweezers, seven thousand Macedonian Warriors in full battle array, eight brass monkeys from the ancient sacred crypts of Egypt, nine apathetic sympathetic diabetic old men on roller skates with a marked propensity to procrastination and sloth, ten lyrical spherical diabolical denizens of the deep who stall around the corner of the quo of the quay and the queasy all at the very same time.

This raised so many questions. What is a limerick oyster? What does corpulent mean? Who is Don Alverzo? Where is Macedonia? What’s a propensity? Will I ever learn the final line? WHYYYYY????

I have learned some of these answers, but I doubt I will ever memorize the line about the deep’s denizens. Have a lyrical spherical Night Thread!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...