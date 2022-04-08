Weekly Wrestling Thread Is Very Tired

WWE:

-NXT tag champ Nash Carter released through old Hitler snapchat photo which was the end of a week long of twitter weirdness between his friend and his wife ex-IMPACT and NXT wrestler Kimber Lee

-Gable Steveson as expected appeared at wrestlemania

-Westlemania big celeb matches went off well, overall review is this was a good mania with a bad main on the second night.

-Cody came back to fight Seth Rollins

-Owens vs Austin was kinda real match

-Randy Orton: “God, I miss Daniel Bryan. I wish he was still here.”

AEW:

-Samoe Joe does a run in at Super Card of Honor is signed both to Ring of Honor and AEW

-Super card of honor did 20.000+ ppv buys. Previous none Tony Kahn ROH ppv’s for the last years were around a thousand. This doesn’t even weight in the Honor Club buys.

Other companies:

-Loads of indie shows around the weekend

-Buff Bagwell was in the clusterfuck, hang out with Nick Gage

