Friday New Music 4/8

— A Deer A Horse – Grind
— Aadal – Lost Songs
— Abhorrent Expense – Gateways To Resplendence
— Aerosmith – Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear
— Alan Braufman – Live in New York City, February 8, 1975
— Albert Cummings – Ten
— Aldae – ALDAE – Vol. 1 EP
— Amy Speace – Tuscon
— Andy Frasco & The U.N. – Wash, Rinse, Repeat
— Andy Partridge (of XTC) – My Failed Songwriting Career Volume 2 EP
— Angel Nation – Antares
— Annie Blackman – All Of It
— Archive – Call To Arms & Angels
— Arre! Arre! – We Ride the Universe
— Auditorium – Be Brave (Deluxe Edition)
— B.Knox – Far From Folk
— Banks – Serpentina
— Belief (Stella Mozgawa and Boom Bip) – Versions EP
— Belushi Speed Ball – What us, Worry?
— Black Swan – Generation Mind
— Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son – We Go On EP
— Bonnie Pointer – Like a Picasso
— Budjerah – Conversations EP
— CADE – Watching You Cry EP
— Calexico – El Mirador
— Camila Cabello – FAMILIA
— Carley Arrowood – Goin’ Home Comin’ On
— Chloe Moriondo – puppy luv EP
— Chloranthy – Solace in the Arms of Thy B eauty
— Coil – Musick To Play In The Dark 2 (Reissue)
— Cole Swindell – Stereotype
— Dahlia Sleeps – Overflow
— Dallas Ugly – Watch Me Learn
— Daniel Rossen (of Grizzly Bear) – You Belong There
— Darkher – The Buried Storm
— Deanna Petcoff – To Hell With You, I Love You
— Dengue Fever – Dengue Fever (Vinyl Reissue)
— Dengue Fever – Escape From Dragon House (Vinyl Reissue)
— Dengue Fever – Venus on Earth (Vinyl Reissue)
— Destruction – Diabolical
— DMVU – Tools For Those Who’ve Lost Their Way EP
— The Dogs – El Verdugo
— Dom Martin – A Savage Life
— Droopy Eye – Embruja
— Drum & Lace – Natura
— Ear Danger – Still Going Strong (40 Years of Ear Danger)
— ElyOtto – hellscape suburbia EP
— Emét – Carlin’s Farm
— End Boss – They Seek My Head
— Envy of None (feat. RUSH’s Alex Lifeson) – Envy of None
— Exopulse – The Darkness in You
— Eydís Evensen – Frost EP
— Falsehoods of Today – If Our Dreams Collapsed By The Seams
— Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century
— Fivio Foreign – B.I.B.L.E
— Genus Ordinis Dei – The Entropic Queen
— Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA – Full Court Press
— The Good The Bad And The Zugly – Research and Destroy
— Good Looks – Bummer Year
— The Good Ones – Rwanda…you see ghosts, I see sky
— HÄLLAS – Isle Of Wisdom
— Hayden James – Lifted
— HEALTH – DISCO4 :: PART II
— Henning – Skymningsmusik för dagdrömmare
— Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Variant
— Homeschool – Homeschool: Book II EP
— Hot Hell RooM – Kingdom Genesis
— HVOB – TOO
— IKE – The Great Escape
— Infertvm – Death’s Embrace
— Inglorious – MMXXI Live At The Phoenix
— Jack Broadbent – Ride
— Jack White – Fear of the Dawn
— Jamie Beale – Borderline
— Jesse Mac Cormack – SOLO
— Joe Satriani – The Elephants Of Mars
— John Carroll Kirby – Dance Ancestral
— John Gurd – Phoenix
— John Mark Nelson – Hideaway EP
— JOHNNYSWIM – JOHNNYSWIM
— Josh Ramsey – The Josh Ramsay Show
— Kacey Fassett – Drained Drama Queen EP
— Kae Tempest – The Line Is A Curve
— Kalkas – Envoûtante sève
— King Satan – Occult Spiritual Anarchy
— Knogjärn – Tungrott EP
— KZRN – Lost Amongst The Living EP
— Laya – Um, Hello EP
— Le Big Zero – A Proper Mess
— The Linda Lindas – Growing Up
— Lizzy McAlpine – five seconds flat
— Loraine James – Whatever The Weather
— Lucius – Second Nature
— Lux Incerta – Dark Odyssey
— Maddox Jones – Believe It
— Major Parkinson – A Night at the Library
— Manx Dreams – Of Past Lives
— Marigold – A Better Place
— Matt Gold – Midnight Choir
— Matt Maltese – Quiet Recordings EP
— Max ZT – Daybreak
— Michael Beharie – Promise
— Michael Kane & the Morning Afters – Broke But Not Broken
— Michelle Willis – Just One Voice
— Mondo Cozmo – This is for the Barbarians
— Mors Principium Est – Liberate The Unborn Inhumanity
— Mosaic MSC – This Is How I Thank The Lord
— Mothé – I Don’t Want You To Worry Anymore
— Mylar – Elsewhere EP
— Nicole Faux Naiv – Moon Rally
— Niia – Offair: Mouthful Of Salt
— No Swoon – Take Your Time
— No Tin Godz – No Tin Godz EP
— November Ultra – Bedroom Walls
— NYOS – Celebration
— Oceanator – Nothing’s Ever Fine
— Omar Apollo – IVORY
— One Hidden Frame – I Am Not Here
— OR – Pariah
— ORANGEPURPLEBEACH (John Vanderslice) – d E A T h ~ b U g
— Orville Peck – Bronco
— Overmono– Cash Romantic EP
— Papa Roach – Ego Trip
— Parris Hyde – Unlock Your Freedom
— Paul Wall & Termanology – Start 2 Finish
— Pauwel – Dear
— Pavement – Spit On a Stranger EP (Reissue)
— Pavement – Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal
— PENDANT – Harp
— Pigeons Playing Ping Pong – Perspective
— Planepacked – Transactinides
— Pulsar – Nebula
— Ralph of London – Yellow Sky Highway EP
— The Regrettes – Further Joy
— Renata Zeiguer – Picnic in the Dark
— Revolt – Deity
— River Whyless – Monoflora
— Role Model – Rx
— Romero – Turn It On!
— Roxi Copeland – I Come From Crazy EP
— Ryan Egan – Soft Power
— Saleka – Seance
— Seek Harbour – Far From Home EP
— Separate Bed – Kid Phoenix
— Seth Swirsky – Songs From The Green Couch
— Signals Midwest – Dent
— Skumstrike – Deadly Intrusions
— Solefald – In Harmonia Universali (Vinyl Reissue)
— Sontag Shogun x Lau Nau – Valo Siroutuu
— Speedfossil – No Anesthesia
— Spencer Elliott – SE3
— Susan Cattaneo – All Is Quiet
— Susumu Yokota – Symbol (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Sweeplings – Debris
— Syd – Broken Hearts Club
— Theigns & Thralls – Theigns & Thralls
— Tody Castillo – Old Rodriguez
— Tool – Fear Inoculum (Ultra Deluxe)
— TREASVRE – Stick the Knife In
— Various Artists – Everything Everywhere All At Once OST
— VERMÖRD – Nostalgic Predictions
— Vicky Farewell – Sweet Company
— Vince Staples – Ramona Park Broke My Heart
— The Waymores – Stone Sessions
— Wet Leg – Wet Leg
— Wet Tuna – Warping All By Yourself
— WHOKILLEDXIX – LORE Vol. 1 EP
— Yesterday Will Be Great – The Weather Is Fantastic
— YOB – Atma (Deluxe Version) (Physical Release)
— Zachary Cale – Skywriting