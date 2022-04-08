Friday New Music 4/8

It’s ya lad Pachy taking over duties from apples and Bresson . As copied from Consquence of Sound:





— A Deer A Horse – Grind

— Aadal – Lost Songs

— Abhorrent Expense – Gateways To Resplendence

— Aerosmith – Aerosmith – 1971: The Road Starts Hear

— Alan Braufman – Live in New York City, February 8, 1975

— Albert Cummings – Ten

— Aldae – ALDAE – Vol. 1 EP

— Amy Speace – Tuscon

— Andy Frasco & The U.N. – Wash, Rinse, Repeat

— Andy Partridge (of XTC) – My Failed Songwriting Career Volume 2 EP

— Angel Nation – Antares

— Annie Blackman – All Of It

— Archive – Call To Arms & Angels

— Arre! Arre! – We Ride the Universe

— Auditorium – Be Brave (Deluxe Edition)

— B.Knox – Far From Folk

— Banks – Serpentina

— Belief (Stella Mozgawa and Boom Bip) – Versions EP

— Belushi Speed Ball – What us, Worry?

— Black Swan – Generation Mind

— Bobby Mahoney and the Seventh Son – We Go On EP

— Bonnie Pointer – Like a Picasso

— Budjerah – Conversations EP

— CADE – Watching You Cry EP

— Calexico – El Mirador

— Camila Cabello – FAMILIA

— Carley Arrowood – Goin’ Home Comin’ On

— Chloe Moriondo – puppy luv EP

— Chloranthy – Solace in the Arms of Thy B eauty

— Coil – Musick To Play In The Dark 2 (Reissue)

— Cole Swindell – Stereotype

— Dahlia Sleeps – Overflow

— Dallas Ugly – Watch Me Learn

— Daniel Rossen (of Grizzly Bear) – You Belong There

— Darkher – The Buried Storm

— Deanna Petcoff – To Hell With You, I Love You

— Dengue Fever – Dengue Fever (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dengue Fever – Escape From Dragon House (Vinyl Reissue)

— Dengue Fever – Venus on Earth (Vinyl Reissue)

— Destruction – Diabolical

— DMVU – Tools For Those Who’ve Lost Their Way EP

— The Dogs – El Verdugo

— Dom Martin – A Savage Life

— Droopy Eye – Embruja

— Drum & Lace – Natura

— Ear Danger – Still Going Strong (40 Years of Ear Danger)

— ElyOtto – hellscape suburbia EP

— Emét – Carlin’s Farm

— End Boss – They Seek My Head

— Envy of None (feat. RUSH’s Alex Lifeson) – Envy of None

— Exopulse – The Darkness in You

— Eydís Evensen – Frost EP

— Falsehoods of Today – If Our Dreams Collapsed By The Seams

— Father John Misty – Chloë and the Next 20th Century

— Fivio Foreign – B.I.B.L.E

— Genus Ordinis Dei – The Entropic Queen

— Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA – Full Court Press

— The Good The Bad And The Zugly – Research and Destroy

— Good Looks – Bummer Year

— The Good Ones – Rwanda…you see ghosts, I see sky

— HÄLLAS – Isle Of Wisdom

— Hayden James – Lifted

— HEALTH – DISCO4 :: PART II

— Henning – Skymningsmusik för dagdrömmare

— Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Variant

— Homeschool – Homeschool: Book II EP

— Hot Hell RooM – Kingdom Genesis

— HVOB – TOO

— IKE – The Great Escape

— Infertvm – Death’s Embrace

— Inglorious – MMXXI Live At The Phoenix

— Jack Broadbent – Ride

— Jack White – Fear of the Dawn

— Jamie Beale – Borderline

— Jesse Mac Cormack – SOLO

— Joe Satriani – The Elephants Of Mars

— John Carroll Kirby – Dance Ancestral

— John Gurd – Phoenix

— John Mark Nelson – Hideaway EP

— JOHNNYSWIM – JOHNNYSWIM

— Josh Ramsey – The Josh Ramsay Show

— Kacey Fassett – Drained Drama Queen EP

— Kae Tempest – The Line Is A Curve

— Kalkas – Envoûtante sève

— King Satan – Occult Spiritual Anarchy

— Knogjärn – Tungrott EP

— KZRN – Lost Amongst The Living EP

— Laya – Um, Hello EP

— Le Big Zero – A Proper Mess

— The Linda Lindas – Growing Up

— Lizzy McAlpine – five seconds flat

— Loraine James – Whatever The Weather

— Lucius – Second Nature

— Lux Incerta – Dark Odyssey

— Maddox Jones – Believe It

— Major Parkinson – A Night at the Library

— Manx Dreams – Of Past Lives

— Marigold – A Better Place

— Matt Gold – Midnight Choir

— Matt Maltese – Quiet Recordings EP

— Max ZT – Daybreak

— Michael Beharie – Promise

— Michael Kane & the Morning Afters – Broke But Not Broken

— Michelle Willis – Just One Voice

— Mondo Cozmo – This is for the Barbarians

— Mors Principium Est – Liberate The Unborn Inhumanity

— Mosaic MSC – This Is How I Thank The Lord

— Mothé – I Don’t Want You To Worry Anymore

— Mylar – Elsewhere EP

— Nicole Faux Naiv – Moon Rally

— Niia – Offair: Mouthful Of Salt

— No Swoon – Take Your Time

— No Tin Godz – No Tin Godz EP

— November Ultra – Bedroom Walls

— NYOS – Celebration

— Oceanator – Nothing’s Ever Fine

— Omar Apollo – IVORY

— One Hidden Frame – I Am Not Here

— OR – Pariah

— ORANGEPURPLEBEACH (John Vanderslice) – d E A T h ~ b U g

— Orville Peck – Bronco

— Overmono– Cash Romantic EP

— Papa Roach – Ego Trip

— Parris Hyde – Unlock Your Freedom

— Paul Wall & Termanology – Start 2 Finish

— Pauwel – Dear

— Pavement – Spit On a Stranger EP (Reissue)

— Pavement – Terror Twilight: Farewell Horizontal

— PENDANT – Harp

— Pigeons Playing Ping Pong – Perspective

— Planepacked – Transactinides

— Pulsar – Nebula

— Ralph of London – Yellow Sky Highway EP

— The Regrettes – Further Joy

— Renata Zeiguer – Picnic in the Dark

— Revolt – Deity

— River Whyless – Monoflora

— Role Model – Rx

— Romero – Turn It On!

— Roxi Copeland – I Come From Crazy EP

— Ryan Egan – Soft Power

— Saleka – Seance

— Seek Harbour – Far From Home EP

— Separate Bed – Kid Phoenix

— Seth Swirsky – Songs From The Green Couch

— Signals Midwest – Dent

— Skumstrike – Deadly Intrusions

— Solefald – In Harmonia Universali (Vinyl Reissue)

— Sontag Shogun x Lau Nau – Valo Siroutuu

— Speedfossil – No Anesthesia

— Spencer Elliott – SE3

— Susan Cattaneo – All Is Quiet

— Susumu Yokota – Symbol (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Sweeplings – Debris

— Syd – Broken Hearts Club

— Theigns & Thralls – Theigns & Thralls

— Tody Castillo – Old Rodriguez

— Tool – Fear Inoculum (Ultra Deluxe)

— TREASVRE – Stick the Knife In

— Various Artists – Everything Everywhere All At Once OST

— VERMÖRD – Nostalgic Predictions

— Vicky Farewell – Sweet Company

— Vince Staples – Ramona Park Broke My Heart

— The Waymores – Stone Sessions

— Wet Leg – Wet Leg

— Wet Tuna – Warping All By Yourself

— WHOKILLEDXIX – LORE Vol. 1 EP

— Yesterday Will Be Great – The Weather Is Fantastic

— YOB – Atma (Deluxe Version) (Physical Release)

— Zachary Cale – Skywriting

