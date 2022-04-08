30 Day Simpsons Challenge Encore Day 8: Favorite Guest Star

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the many guests that they’ve had on the show. We’ve had famous actors, politicians, celebrities in general, and others, but which one do you think was your favorite and why?

Bonus Prompt: Which guest star didn’t live up to its promise?

Extra Prompt: Who do you wish had been involved that never was?

