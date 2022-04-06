Sports Corner Celebrates Opening Day

Yeah, every sport has an opening day. But we here at Sports Corner are baseball fans first and foremost, and there is still something special about the first day of the season. That first pitch. The knowledge that for one moment, everything is still possible. The sun is shining, the birds are singing, and the ballpark is filled with the sound of cheering fans and the smell of beer and mustard and the freshly mowed grass. Tomorrow is opening day, and that much is right in the world

Of course, it would be a lot better if Jacob deGrom hadn’t somehow invented a new injury. Sigh.

Elsewhere…

Congrats to the South Carolina Gamecocks women’s team and the Kansas Wildcats men’s team.

The St. Peter’s run is over for good as Shaheen Holloway moves to Seton Hall and the team’s three best players enter the transfer portal.

RIP Tommy Davis, two time National League batting champ.

The NBA season is just about done, and the Lakers aren’t even making the play-in tourney.

The NHL playoffs are lagging a bit behind but most of the teams are slotted in.

And it looks like Tiger Woods has recovered enough from his pretty bad car crash last year to be walking the greens of Augusta. I didn’t think it was possible.

As always, all sports subjects are welcome.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...