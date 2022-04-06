30 Day Simpsons Challenge Encore Day 6: Favorite Supporting Character

Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts this month!

April is underway and this month we’re going to be all about the Simpsons! There are a lot of directions that we’re going to go this month and hopefully inspire some creativity, some fun, and some real thought as well. And, naturally, criticism.

Today’s prompt gets things going with the question of talking about the sprawling and expansive supporting cast. Who’s your favorite here and why? What’s their best moment or episode?

Bonus Prompt: Who is your least favorite supporting character?

Extra Prompt: Who is most deserving of the spotlight that never seems to get it?

