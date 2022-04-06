The Nook Looks at Poetry Books (4/6)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

As April is apparently National Poetry Month in the U.S. (and also because W.S. Punk brought it up as a suggestion) today seemed as good an opportunity as any to talk about poetry. It’s certainly the genre I read the least and know the least, and given how little it seems to be discussed here I have a feeling I’m not the only one. Which means today is the perfect opportunity for those of us who want to read more poetry to ask for poetry recommendations and for those who can wholeheartedly recommend their favorite poet(s), poem(s), or poetry collection(s) to do so.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thank you!

