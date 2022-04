Official plot summary: “Amity wants to prove herself to her father, and Luz thinks she’s found the perfect way to do it: Underground Witch Duels!”



Will Alador finally become a good dad to Amity? Will Luz discover she has a hidden talent for illegal magical fighting? Will Hunter and Willow make out? All will be revealed!

Happy spoiling, y’all!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...