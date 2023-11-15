The Wednesday Politics Thread is Waiting for Thanksgiving

Another week has come and gone, so we’re that much closer to Thanksgiving. I’m already dreaming of all the delicious food. It’s so close I can taste it. But also so far that I can’t. The news has been especially exhausting lately, so why don’t we get exhausted by previous years’ news instead?

2022: Lysander posted something REALLY funny but the image is broken and now I’ll never know what it was and frankly the curiosity is bothering me more than it should. Trump formally filed to run for president again. Lingering discussion of the Republican failures in the midterm elections.

2021: Alex Jones was declared guilty in the Sandy Hook defamation case. We finally come to the infrastructure factory with the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill. Acknowledging the 61st anniversary of Ruby Bridges attending an integrated school in Louisiana.

2020: Trump refused to concede in the election, and Republicans going along with it. With the election over, and no one yet realizing what Trump’s refusal to concede to lead to, there was just incredible sadness in the PT over COVID.

2019: Roger Stone found guilty. Trump trying to intimidate a witness during his own impeachment hearing. AOC rallies behind Taylor Swift after music executives tried to block Swift from performing songs.

2018: Big midterm wins for the Democrats. Trump believed the F-35 jet was literally invisible.

2017: One of the earliest extant PTs! Punching Nazis discourse. Roy Moore discourse. GOP tries to pass a pretty atrocious bill doing all sorts of awful things. 2017 was a bad time in politics!

Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

