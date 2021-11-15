The Monday Politics Thread Says It’s Infrastructure Week, Garfie Baby

President Biden to Sign Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Monday

On Monday, the President will host a bipartisan bill signing ceremony for his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The President will be joined by Members of Congress who helped write this landmark economic growth bill and by a diverse group of leaders who fought for its passage across the country, ranging from Governors and Mayors of both parties to labor union and business leaders. The White House

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. Ars Technica

Louisiana votes approve lowering maximum income tax rate

Louisiana voters over the weekend approved a constitutional amendment that decreases the maximum individual income tax rate from 6% to 4.75% beginning next year. According to unofficial results from Saturday’s election, fifty-four percent of voters agreed to Amendment 2, which affects taxpayers making more than $50,000 and couples making more than $100,000 annually. Forty-six percent voted against the measure. The change also removes the ability of the affected taxpayers to deduct federal income taxes from an individual’s state income tax liability. Just The News

Wisconsin Governor Calls Up 500 National Guard Troops For Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Troops will join hundreds of police if necessary to “ensure public safety” as the flashpoint trial nears its end, said Gov. Tony Evers. Huffpost

Can Biden revive his popularity in time for midterm elections?

Cuba withdraws accreditation for journalists from Spanish news agency EFE

The Cuban government withdrew press credentials from five journalists from the Spanish news agency EFE but later reinstated two of them, EFE said, ahead of a banned protest march by opposition groups planned for Monday. Reuters

Exiles march in solidarity in Miami as crackdown intensifies ahead of Monday protest in Cuba

The Cuban government and the opposition are on a clashing path this weekend. Authorities are conducting widespread police interrogations, detentions and so called acts of repudiation in anticipation of an opposition march planned for Monday that the government has said it will not allow because it claims it is part of a U.S. interventionist plan. Miami Herald

Doug Emhoff is America’s first second gentleman. In Paris, he showed what that means

One asked whether the second gentleman is a good cook. “He’s an apprentice,” Harris said, chuckling. “She taught me during COVID,” Emhoff said, “out of necessity after almost burning down our apartment, then I got a little bit better.” This was one of many examples where Emhoff, on his first diplomatic trip abroad with the vice president, showed how he is taking a very traditional approach to the unpaid and unheralded role as second spouse — and yet using it to send a message about gender equity, which he has chosen as a key priority. NPR

A comedy drops Latina housekeeper character as actor says she’s ‘fed up’

“It’s really important that the portrayals be more realistic, not hurtful,” says Mexican American actor Ada Maris following her criticism of a character in Netflix’s “Uncoupled.” NBC News

What are the key points of the Glasgow climate pact?

Analysis: Cop26 delegates made progress on emissions cuts and climate adaptation but fell short on coal The Guardian

Factbox: Key contenders for Philippines 2022 election

The Philippines will hold an election in May 2022 to choose a successor to President Rodrigo Duterte, who is ending his single six-year term, and a vice president. Reuters

Brexit: UK looks likely to trigger Article 16 – then what?

But if you think this has been bumpy, it’s not impossible that the government might find itself in a much more dramatic and risky situation with much further-reaching consequences for us all. It sounds harmless enough: Article 16, an obscure set of three paragraphs agreed as part of the Brexit withdrawal deal between the UK and EU. BBC

People Not Mascots Is a Campaign to Get Native Mascots Out of High Schools

Lily Joy Winder, a Diné activist, wants to pressure high schools to stop using racist mascots. Teen Vogue

Black Farm Workers In Mississippi Aim to Sue Their Employers

This story could have come straight from an episode of Queen Sugar: In Mississippi, Black fieldhands are suing their white, landowner employers for allegedly violating federal law by hiring and giving foreign workers higher pay for the same work. Adding insult to injury: many of the immigrant workers being brought in are whites from South Africa, a country with its own disastrous history of abusing Black people. The main issue, according to the New York Times’ story on the lawsuit, is the federal H2-A immigrant worker program, which lets foreign agricultural workers come to the U.S. for up to 10 months and has gotten more popular as labor shortages swept the U.S. The Root

Smithers Finally Gets a Boyfriend in New The Simpsons Episode

In an upcoming episode airing November 21 on Fox, the nerdy and loyal right-hand man (voiced by Harry Shearer) of the show’s benignly evil Mr. Burns is swept off his feet and taken around the world on a whirlwind romance by billionaire fashion mogul Michael De Graaf (voiced by the veteran actor Victor Garber). Smithers came out in a groundbreaking 2016 episode, but has remained singled…until now, that is! Both episodes were penned by longtime series writer Rob LaZebnik, who revealed to the New York Post he had an assist from his gay son, Johnny, in the creation of both episodes. Out

“No absolute monarchy:” Thousands of Thais march for royal reforms

Thousands of Thais took to the streets of the capital on Sunday demanding reforms of the monarchy, defying a court ruling that such demands are a veiled attempt to overthrow the institution. Reuters

‘Without a Doubt’ Bannon Indictment Will Convince Other Jan. 6 Witnesses to Cooperate, Schiff Says

“Now witnesses see that if they don’t cooperate, if they don’t fulfill their lawful duty when subpoenaed, that they too may be prosecuted,” the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee said Rolling Stone

Natural gas customers in Texas get stuck with $3.4 billion cold-snap surcharge

State oil and gas regulator will allow exemptions from winterization mandates. Ars Technica

More Republican leaders try to ban books on race, LGBTQ issues

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to the state’s department of education this week about Gender Queer: A Memoir, a book he wants investigated NPR

White House to host 1st summit of tribal nations since 2016

President Joe Biden will announce steps Monday to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans during the first tribal nations summit since 2016, the White House said. AP

Rally-goers held placards that hailed freedom of choice, assailed Mayor Eric Garcetti, claimed vaccines were “toxic,” and cited various constitutional amendments to justify their stance. American flags emblazoned with singular blue and red stripes — a representation of the idea that law enforcement and firefighters are the thin lines of defense that keep societies from descending into chaos — flapped all around. LA Times

