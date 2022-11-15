Tuesday’s Politics thread is on “shuffle.”

I’m just scrolling Twitter tonight trying to find interesting stuff.

Here’s one, Gov. Kemp will appear before a GA special grand jury today:

Breaking from @TamarHallerman for @ajc: Georgia governor Brian Kemp will testify before the Fulton Co., Georgia grand jury tomorrow morning. https://t.co/6EuZ9EjHGO — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) November 15, 2022

Interesting part of an interesting thread:

More evidence we didn’t have a data problem this election. We had an analysis problem. 11/ https://t.co/M9wZV0IMyt — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) November 14, 2022

And this should be celebrated all day today. Possibly tomorrow too.

FLASH: CBS News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs is elected Arizona Governor, defeating Republican Kari Lake. — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) November 15, 2022

Ok, that’s all I’ve got. I’m going to bed. It finally became winter down here and the heat kicked on, but it was hot like two days ago so now I have a sore throat. I’m playing that super fun “is it Covid, is it allergies” game. So don’t mind me, I’ll just be stick swabs up my nose for the next several days.

Do the things I always tell you to do. Yadda, yadda, no threatening Mayor McSquirrel or anyone else.

