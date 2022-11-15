Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (11/15)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

There are times when a movie is so engrossing you wish that it was a little bit longer. You want to explore the world, you want to know more about the characters, you want to let the movie unfurl just a little bit longer.

And then there’re times a movie goes for too long, and you wish it had ended an hour sooner.

A Cure For Wellness is one such movie for me. It clocks in at 2 hours ands 26 minutes. This isn’t bad for director Gore Verbinski, who has famously directed more than two Pirates of the Caribbean movies. The guys likes his movies long. The problem is that, for all their problems, the world of Pirates of the Caribbean is a colorful and oftentimes interesting one.

A Cure For Wellness is not one of those movies.

I remember thinking that perhaps this movie was underrated. And then it reached the hour and thirty minute mark, and I was upset it hadn’t ended already. You could see the ending coming from a mile away, and at this point it was starting to feel repetitive. I entertained myself by imagining the Bioshock movie that Verbinski wanted to make.

Today’s bonus prompt: What movie would you have liked better if it was shorter?

