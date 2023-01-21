Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Comic Book Review – Star Wars Bounty Hunters #29

Futurama, Season Eight, Episode Eleven, “31st Century Fox”

WTF ASIA 248: Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

You Talking Season 5 DS9 to Me? – “Rapture”

MISCELLANEOUS

AVoCADo GamesCast #88: The Ultracup: The 2022 Year-End GamesCast

Avocado Music Club #192: SASAMI – Squeeze

Avocado Sight & Sound Year VII

The Iron Age of Comics

NFL DIVISIONAL ROUND!

Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: Your Top “Q” Songs

Werewolf 200! Oops All Mods – Signups

TOURNAMENTS

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 81

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 82

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 83

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 84

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 85

The Clash Song Tournament – Nominations

The Most Boring Number from 1 to 100: Results!

