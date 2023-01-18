Episode 002: X-Men #1

While DC was breaking new ground with the Crisis/Dark Knight/Watchmen trifecta, Marvel entered a paradigm shift of its own with the rise of superstar artists like Jim Lee. Under Lee’s creative direction, 1991’s X-Men #1 became the best-selling single comic book of all time – a record it still holds – but in the process drove away Chris Claremont, the writer who’d made the X-Men a phenomenon in the first place in his initial 17-year run. In this episode, we look at this comic and how it ushered in the X-franchise’s total dominance of the ‘90s comics industry.

The Iron Age of Comics: anchor.fm/ironageofcomics

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-iron-age-of-comics/id1662044460

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/20wIL1qBSe8qgq46fRYTcX

Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/show/1051111

iHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-the-iron-age-of-comics-106812683/

Amazon/Audible: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/d3cacfef-9792-445a-b1cb-fcb9c17510ac/the-iron-age-of-comics

Thanks for listening!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...