Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 18, 2023)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Have you watched The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House? I haven’t checked it out yet, but I plan to very soon. I’ve had the anime adaptation, Kiyo in Kyoto, in my queue forever, but I think this live-action drama adaptation appeals to me even more. Why? Because of the food!

Yep, I’ll definitely be watching that. I need a new food-centric show to fill the void left by finally finishing all of Midnight Diner, and this looks perfect!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

