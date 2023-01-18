Werewolf 200! Oops All Mods – Signups

Werewolf #1 started in February of 2016, and games have been running pretty much continuously for the 7 years since then. Welcome to the signups for game number 200!!

I’m hosting, but I want as many people to be involved as possible, so:

Each day’s flavor will be ghostwritten by a different mod. They can theme the day however they like, whether they want to revisit the theme of a prior game or do something new. If you want to volunteer to write, let me know! (You can both play and ghostwrite if you like, or just ghostwrite)

Events? Sounds fun. Thinking each day would have some sort of event, chosen by that day’s mod.

Graveyard involvement? Yes. Judging events, handing out items, who knows.

Other than that, details are very much TBD depending on how many people we get. If you’re new, come play! If you haven’t joined us in a while, come play! If you just want to spectate and vibe in the graveyard and potentially influence the game with no personal responsibility whatsoever, that’s fun too.

If we get a lot of players, this may turn into a hydra game.

I plan to leave the signups open through the weekend and start the game on Monday.

Players

Spectators

Mods

