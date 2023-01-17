AVoCADo GamesCast #88: The Ultracup: The 2022 Year-End GamesCast

We’re a bit late to the party, but better late than never! Here’s our 2022 year-end GamesCast, where The Kappa and I discuss the most important gaming news stories of the new year and also talk about our favourite, least favourite, and most surprising games of the year. Additionally, this episode features community Top 3 submissions from Tereglith, Science is Bad, Doctuar, and 3rdstringhero.

Timestamps:

0:15 – Introduction

4:55 – The Game Awards

31:15 – Industry Consolidation and Acquisitions

48:50 – Unionization

51:50 – E3’s Cancellation

58:20 – EA and FIFA Cut Ties

1:14:20 – Google Announces Stadia Shutdown

1:25:50 – Tereglith’s Top 2

1:27:20 – Science is Bad’s Top 3

1:35:20 – Doctuar’s Top 3

1:38:50 – 3rdstringhero’s Top 3

1:43:15 – The Kappa’s #5: Grounded

1:52:15 – Merve’s #5: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

1:56:10 – The Kappa’s #4: TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

2:01:20 – Merve’s #4: Xenoblade Chronicles 3

2:12:55 – The Kappa’s #3: PowerWash Simulator

2:19:55 – Merve’s #3: NORCO

2:25:15 – The Kappa’s #3: Pentiment

2:38:50 – Merve’s #2: Neon White

2:46:15 – The Kappa’s #1: Total War: Warhammer III

2:59:20 – Merve’s #1: Pentiment

3:17:30 – Worst Games and Disappointments of 2022, Part 1

3:48:50 – The Future of Dragon Age

3:54:40 – Worst Games and Disappointments of 2022, Part 2

4:04:40 – Gaming Surprises

4:19:25 – Conclusion

Content warning: discussions of domestic abuse

Spoiler warnings: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and the Dragon Age series

Disclaimer: This episode was recorded before allegations of High on Life creator Justin Roiland’s misconduct surfaced.

Timestamps for the discussions to which these warnings apply are available at the linkdump.

