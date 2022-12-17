Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

American Dad! (S19 E21) “ECHOES”

Comic Book Review – Alpha Flight #93 (December 1990)

Director Profile: David Lynch

Futurama, Season Eight, Episode Six, “The Butterjunk Effect”

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Better a Puppet Than a Fascist

History Thread Remembers the Rape of Nanking

Mandatory Fun: Holiday Edition

New Game Releases: 2022 Buyer’s Guide – Part 1

New Game Releases: 2022 Buyer’s Guide – Part 2

WTF ASIA 243: Badhaai Do (2022)

MISCELLANEOUS

2022 Golden Globes Nominations

Avocado Music Club #187: Jason Moran – All Rise: A Joyful Elegy For Fats Waller

Color Outside the Lines 2022 Wrap Up: TV!

The Creative Endeavors Thread Celebrates Deadtech

Game News Roundup: November 2022

Health and Fitness Thread: 13 December 2022

Musicals Thread (Rank a Score)

The Pits: Best in Books 2022

The Pits: Best in Film 2022

The Pits: Best in TV 2022

Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: Your Top “M” Songs

Weekly YouTube Thread (12/12)

Werewolves 198 — April’s Christmas Movie Game #5 — Sign-ups

World Cup 2022: Final, Messi v Mbappé

TOURNAMENTS

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 61

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 62

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 63

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 64

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 65

U2 Song Tournament FINALS

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...