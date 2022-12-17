Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!
ARTICLES & REVIEWS
American Dad! (S19 E21) “ECHOES”
Comic Book Review – Alpha Flight #93 (December 1990)
Futurama, Season Eight, Episode Six, “The Butterjunk Effect”
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Review: Better a Puppet Than a Fascist
History Thread Remembers the Rape of Nanking
Mandatory Fun: Holiday Edition
New Game Releases: 2022 Buyer’s Guide – Part 1
New Game Releases: 2022 Buyer’s Guide – Part 2
WTF ASIA 243: Badhaai Do (2022)
MISCELLANEOUS
2022 Golden Globes Nominations
Avocado Music Club #187: Jason Moran – All Rise: A Joyful Elegy For Fats Waller
Color Outside the Lines 2022 Wrap Up: TV!
The Creative Endeavors Thread Celebrates Deadtech
Game News Roundup: November 2022
Health and Fitness Thread: 13 December 2022
Musicals Thread (Rank a Score)
Songs By The Letter, Volume 3: Your Top “M” Songs
Werewolves 198 — April’s Christmas Movie Game #5 — Sign-ups
World Cup 2022: Final, Messi v Mbappé
TOURNAMENTS
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 61
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 62
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 63
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 64
Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Group 65