Weekend Reading

Here are some of the threads you may have missed this week!

ARTICLES & REVIEWS

Character Spotlight – Jane Foster

Director Deep Dive: Blood Simple

Franchise Festival #124: Valkyria Chronicles

Futurama, Season Six, Episode Nine, “A Clockwork Origin”

The History Thread takes a critical look at Attlee’s Britain

Late to the Party: Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Four Re-Watch. Loki, part 1

One Giant Leap, 2005: Psychonauts

Public Domain Theater: That Uncertain Feeling (& “The Wabbit Who Came to Supper”)

That’s Edutainment: Carmen Sandiego’s Great Chase Through Time

WTF ASIA 220: Alive (2014)

You Talking Trek to Me? – “Darmok”

MISCELLANEOUS

Ad Space – Eagleman

All Things Cricket: MiLC Edition

Avocado Book Club “Homesick for Another World “first half

Avocado Music Club #165: Clannad – Macalla

Comic Book Chat – 60th Anniversary of Thor

The Cycling Thread wants to know the furthest you’ve ever cycled

Friday New Music 7/8

Game News Roundup: June 2022 in Review, Part 2

July 2022 TV Preview – Network & TV

Marbula One Season 3 GP8

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7: Episodes 8 & 9 Discussion Thread

Weekly YouTube Thread (7/4)

TOURNAMENTS

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 128 (Part 2 of 4)

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 128 (Part 1 of 4)

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 7 of 8)

Radiohead Song Tournament Round 3

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...