Character Spotlight – Jane Foster

Natalie Portman returns as Dr. Jane Foster in Thor Love and Thunder this weekend and I decided to give her a character spotlight of her own.

As the love interest of Thor, his rogues gallery would often strike at him through her. In the mid 2010s, she would be worthy to pick up Mjolnir and become the Mighty Thor. Soon after she would become a Valkyrie. I recently finished the Avengers World War She Hulk trade paperback and in Issue 50 of Jason Aaron’s run she would join the ranks of the Avengers.

Today I’d like to discuss her role as a supporting character and her promotion to full fledged heroine and her importance to the God of Thunder’s mythos. I recently finished the first two trades of The Mighty Thor and her role as Goddess of Thunder is awe inspiring. The way she uses Mjolnir is both new and innovative and lot different than the Odinson. If you have read Aaron’ run, feel free to chime in on why you enjoyed it so much (and try to spoiler tag it as much as possible.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...