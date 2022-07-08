The Moment You’ve All Been Waiting For… The Weekly Shuffle Thread is Here!

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! When you’re listening to the shuffle, you never know which song will start playing from moment to moment… so let’s celebrate that spontaneity by making our special word of the day MOMENT!

Everything that’s ever happened within your life has all built up to this one moment… where you share your favorite songs featuring the word “Moment” in the title of them! But if the moment passed you by, don’t feel alone! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling everybody, and I’ll see you all next time!

