Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

Part 7 Results!

Mario Kart 8 Big Blue 8 2 Rayman Legends Laser Mayhem
Deadbolt Now I Am Become Death 7 4 Rhythm Heaven Megamix Animal Acrobat
I Am Setsuna Rare 7 4 Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Boss Battle
Unravel Mist in the Mire 7 4 Kirby Triple Deluxe Moonstruck Blossom
Splatoon Cephaloparade 6 5 Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Smiles and Tears
Mighty Switch Force 2 Soak Patrol Alpha 4 7 Unravel Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Belief 6 5 Persona 4 Dancing All Night specialist [“NEVER MORE” P4D-EDIT ver.] [Shoji Meguro]
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Haunted Ship 3 8 Mighty Switch Force 2 Rainbow Love Zone
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst Catalyst 6 6* Drakengard 3 The Last Song
Crypt of the NecroDancer March of the Profane 7 5 Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C3 – Domain Boss Battle
ibb & obb Clarity 5 6 Stellaris Faster than Light [Instrumental]
Shuttle Rush Galactic Grove 6 3 Rhythm Heaven Megamix Lush Remix (JP)
Super Mario 3D World Super Bell Hill 6 5 Shovel Knight The Defender (Black Knight Battle)
Child of Light Leave Your Castle 7 6 Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon Second Dark Matter Battle
Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky Ancient Monument 2 8 Cloudbuilt Relics of Vigor
Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle A2 – Tokyo Battle 6 8 Persona 5 Beneath The Mask -rain-

On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, July 6th at 9:00AM Pacific