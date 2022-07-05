Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 8 of 8)

Part 7 Results!
|Mario Kart 8
|Big Blue
|8
|2
|Rayman Legends
|Laser Mayhem
|Deadbolt
|Now I Am Become Death
|7
|4
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Animal Acrobat
|I Am Setsuna
|Rare
|7
|4
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Boss Battle
|Unravel
|Mist in the Mire
|7
|4
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Moonstruck Blossom
|Splatoon
|Cephaloparade
|6
|5
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Smiles and Tears
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Soak Patrol Alpha
|4
|7
|Unravel
|Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Belief
|6
|5
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|specialist [“NEVER MORE” P4D-EDIT ver.] [Shoji Meguro]
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|The Haunted Ship
|3
|8
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Rainbow Love Zone
|Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|Catalyst
|6
|6*
|Drakengard 3
|The Last Song
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|March of the Profane
|7
|5
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle C3 – Domain Boss Battle
|ibb & obb
|Clarity
|5
|6
|Stellaris
|Faster than Light [Instrumental]
|Shuttle Rush
|Galactic Grove
|6
|3
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Lush Remix (JP)
|Super Mario 3D World
|Super Bell Hill
|6
|5
|Shovel Knight
|The Defender (Black Knight Battle)
|Child of Light
|Leave Your Castle
|7
|6
|Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon
|Second Dark Matter Battle
|Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky
|Ancient Monument
|2
|8
|Cloudbuilt
|Relics of Vigor
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Battle A2 – Tokyo Battle
|6
|8
|Persona 5
|Beneath The Mask -rain-
On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, July 6th at 9:00AM Pacific