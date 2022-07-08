Radiohead Song Tournament Round 3

ime to see which songs made it!
Match 1: “Karma Police” (50) vs. “Life in a Glasshouse” (13)
Match 2: “There, There” (30) vs. “I Might Be Wrong” (21)
Match 3: “Paranoid Android” (49) vs. “2 + 2 = 5” (5)
Match 4: “How to Disappear Completely” (30) vs. “Just” (23)
Match 5: “Exit Music (For a Film)” (40) vs. “Knives Out” (12)
Match 6: “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” (33) vs. “You and Whose Army?” (17)
Match 7: “Idioteque” (36) vs. “The Bends” (22)
Match 8: “Burn the Witch” (29) vs. “Kid A” (26)
Match 9: “Pyramid Song” (39) vs. “Identikit” (8)
Match 10: “The National Anthem” (46) vs. “Like Spinning Plates” (6)
Match 11: “Everything in Its Right Place” (49) vs. “The Tourist” (7)
Match 12: “Let Down” (37) vs. “Optimistic” (23)
Match 13: “No Surprises” (48) vs. “Myxomatosis” (11)
Match 14: “High and Dry” (48) vs. “Sit Down. Stand Up.” (9)
Match 15: “Fake Plastic Trees” (48) vs. “House of Cards” (11)
Match 16: “Climbing Up The Walls” (25) vs. “Airbag” (24)
Some sweet stats:
Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Climbing Up The Walls” (25) in a very close match against “Airbag” (24).
Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Kid A” (26) in a close matches against “Burn the Witch” (29)
Biggest beatdown – “Paranoid Android” (49) beat “2 + 2 = 5” (5) by a whopping 44 votes.
Voting end 10 July, 10 PM EDT