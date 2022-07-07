Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 128 (Part 2 of 4)

Part 1 Results!

Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi Akakakushi 6 5 Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Crossing the Sands beatmania IIDX 23 copula Hoshikuzu Distancia [ARM /w Futoumeido + Brasscapsule] 7 6 Hate Plus It's Not Ero Sonic: After The Sequel Tea With Ellie – For Cyan City Act 1 4 8 Shovel Knight An Underlying Problem (The Lost City) Tales of Zestiria Testing the Passionate Bonds [Go Shiina] 7 5 Xenoblade Chronicles X z5m20i12r04a28 (Section 2) Xenoblade Chronicles X 亡KEI却KOKU心 (Oblivia Night) 7* 7 Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness What a Breeze Pokémon X & Y Kalos Power Plant 10 4 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Scorch N' Torch Owlboy Strato 3 12 Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII The Glittering City of Yusnaan Super Mario 3D World Sunshine Seaside 7 6 Ar Nosurge Everything Will Get Distorted Soon Crypt of the NecroDancer Disco Descent 9 4 Deadbolt Werner und Klaus BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Under Heaven Destruction II 7 5 Persona 5 Beneath the Mask Super Mario 3D World Credit Roll 8 7 Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII City of Revelry Sonic: After The Sequel Neon Paradise (ATS Version) – For Parhelion Peak Act 2 7 6 Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Battlefield -Storm AG Drive AG Drive [Burt Kane] 7 7* Samorost 3 Mushroom Picker Dance Shovel Knight The Fateful Return (Tower Approach) 8 6 Stella Glow Xeno Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse East Madness 7 5 Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Hypno Baron's Castle The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Land of Blue Skies 7* 7 Mushihimesama HD To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki]

The tournament’s really heating up now! Just one quarter of our playoff field remains.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, July 11th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler Well things are good and jumbled now. Shovel Knight remains king, while the next two tiers are massive and mixed with all kinds. Some are games that faced the runoff, still hanging on. Some are games that game in just under and have only taken a few lumps. And some are games that started around this range and have been largely untouched (I don’t think AG Drive has lost a single song yet!) It feels like the most open tournament yet. Part of that openness comes with consequences for some presumed favorites; we say goodbye to Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, a game that faced a runoff but couldn’t even face the top 128. In slightly less final news, fellow runoffer Shin Megami Tensei IV is down to its final song, as is fan game darling Mega Man Unlimited. Will these once-favorites find the grit needed to hang on, or are they already thinking about the Bahamas? 6 Songs (1 game): Shovel Knight [-3] 4 Songs (6 games): Mario Kart 8 [-2]

Persona 5 [-2]

Super Mario 3D World [-2]

Kirby and the Rainbow Curse [-1]

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII [-1]

Drakengard 3 3 Songs (10 games): Crypt of the NecroDancer [-5]

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number [-3]

Undertale [-3]

Heaven Variant [-2]

Mushihimesama HD [-1]

AG Drive

Fire Emblem Fates

Sonic: After The Sequel

The Flame in The Flood

Unravel 2 Songs (11 games): Mighty Switch Force 2 [-3]

Risk of Rain [-2]

QURARE: Magic Library [-1]

Stellaris [-1]

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel [-1]

Xenoblade Chronicles X [-1]

Deadbolt

Owlboy

Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse

Stella Glow

Tearaway 1 Song (46 games) Mega Man Unlimited [-5]

Shin Megami Tensei IV [-4]

Axiom Verge [-3]

Splatoon [-3]

Brigador [-2]

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze [-2]

DuckTales: Remastered [-2]

Guacamelee! [-2]

Samorost 3 [-2]

Stardew Valley [-2]

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA [-2]

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma [-1]

Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward [-1]

Final Fantasy XV [-1]

Monument Valley [-1]

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero [-1]

Super Rad Raygun [-1]

Tales of Zestiria [-1]

Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE [-1]

Transistor [-1]

Abzu

Ar Nosurge

BattleBlock Theater

beatmania IIDX 23 copula

Child of Light

Cloudbuilt

D4: Dark Dreams Don’t Die

Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan

Furi

Gunpoint

Hate Plus

I Am Setsuna

Nights of Azure

Of the Red, the Light, and the Ayakashi

Phenogram

Picross 3D Round 2

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Pokémon X & Y

Pony Island

Read Only Memories

Rogue Legacy

Shuttle Rush

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

Transformers: Devastation

Ultionus: A Tale of Petty Revenge

Velocity 2x Remember The Fallen (43 games) Rhythm Heaven Megamix [-4]

Resogun [-3]

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U [-3]

Bayonetta 2 [-2]

Bravely Second: End Layer [-2]

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth [-2]

Ibb & obb [-2]

Sonic Lost World [-2]

Yakuza 0 [-2]

Amplitude

beatmania IIDX 21 SPADA

Duet

Entwined

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth

Exist Archive- The Other Side of the Sky

Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

Flowers: Le Volume sur Automne

Hohokum

Kirby Triple Deluxe

Laserlife

Mario & Luigi: Dream Team

Mighty No. 9

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Ni No Kuni

NieR: Automata™ DEMO 120161128

Paper Mario: Color Splash

Persona 4 Dancing All Night

Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire

Pokémon Super Mystery Dungeon

Q*bert Rebooted

Rayman Legends

Robotics;Notes

Severed

Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse

SUPERBEAT XONIC

Tekken 7

The Banner Saga 2

The Legend of Dark Witch

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters

Ultra Street Fighter 4

VA-11 Hall-A: Prologue

Wheels of Aurelia

[collapse]

